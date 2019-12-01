NBA Trade Rumours: Lakers, Clippers And Trail Blazers Want Jamal Crawford

Jamal Crawford is currently a free agent after departing Phoenix Suns before the start of the NBA season this year. However, latest NBA trade rumours have suggested that the offensively-dangerous Jamal Crawford could be on his way to Los Angeles or Portland in the coming weeks. The electric guard displayed his attacking prowess towards the end of last season with Phoenix Suns as he averaged 31.3 points per game over the last four games. This included a 51-point performance in the last game of the season.

Fans reaching out to Lakers' bosses for Jamal Crawford signing

NBA trade rumours: Lakers, Clippers or Trail Blazers for Jamal Crawford?

Friendly reminder that the last NBA game Jamal Crawford played in:



51 points

60% FG

53.8% 3P

8/9 free throws

5 rebounds

5 assists

1 steal

1 block



But they say @JCrossover is too old...

pic.twitter.com/Z1j4YTKNIr — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) November 29, 2019

Free-agent Carmelo Anthony has been an amazing acquisition by the Portland Trail Blazers this season. Other NBA franchises will be inspired to do the same and take a gamble by signing a veteran NBA star in the form of Jamal Crawford in the coming weeks. The three-time NBA sixth man of the year award winner could be a smart signing for Lakers, Clippers and even Portland Trail Blazers. Will we see Jamal Crawford lining up alongside Carmelo Anthony in the coming weeks?

Andre Iguodala, Jamal Crawford on Lakers' radar

Lakers Trade Rumours: Andre Iguodala and Jamal Crawford on Lakers' radar https://t.co/OLAoAxbgsQ — Republic (@republic) November 26, 2019

