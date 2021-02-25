NBA Schedule For Second Half Released, Alternate Plans For Postponed Games In Doubt

When the NBA 2020-21 season started, they only revealed one half of the schedule. With several risks involved with the COVID-19 pandemic, the NBA has several health and safety protocols in games, resulting in several postponed games since December 2020. However, as the All-Star break is fast-approaching, the league has now revealed their NBA schedule for the second half of the season.

New NBA schedule reveals second-half games, NBA playoffs and Tokyo Olympics 2021 concerns

On Wednesday (Thursday IST), the NBA have officially announced a second-half schedule. Begining after the All-Star break, the schedule will run through May 16. Only 72 games will be played by a team, with many of them getting postponed during the first half. The purpose of dividing the schedule was to provide the league some flexibility, which seems to have been come in handy with 29 games (and maybe more) being postponed.

NBA schedule

March 5 to March 10 – NBA All-Star break

March 10 to May 16 – Second half of the regular season

May 18 to May 21 – Play-in tournament

May 22 to July 22 – Playoffs

While the league aims for July 22, they will look to conclude the season before the Olympics. However, the tight schedule might not allow the team to have the flexibility they want, especially with NBA COVID-19 cases still persisting. While the season went on, games were inevitably postponed due to various COVID-19 complications. Now, if the league wants to make it in time for the Olympics, the schedule might not allow it.

Per reports, the NBA's plan to deal with the postponed games is unclear. If at all they are cancelled, it might not be fair for teams who have had more games postponed. If all games are played out, there might not be time left for the Olympics. ESPN's Tim Bontemps also wrote that the league is aware that a complete 72-game schedule might not be possible. With the playoffs in May, the league might face some problems.

However, for the remaining half, travelling will be reduced. Like with the first half, there will be 'series' in the league. Teams will travel to a city, playing back-to-back games with the home team.

This does not include the All-Star Game, which will require players to travel to Atlanta. As guests are allowed, people have voiced concern about necessity and safety. Even LeBron James and other NBA players spoke about the All-Star Game. According to most, the game is not needed, but will still be conducted.

The second half will begin with a double header on March 10 (March 11 IST). The Washington Wizards will face the Memphis Grizzlies, while the San Antonio Spurs will play the Dallas Mavericks. All teams have has multiple games postponed during the first half.

