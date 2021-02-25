Devin Booker Steps In As 11th Hour Replacement For Anthony Davis At NBA All-Star 2021 Game

Earlier this week, Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker was snubbed by the NBA after not receiving a spot on the NBA All-Star Game 2021 roster. NBA community, including Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James, called out the selection, wondering why Devin Booker was left out of the reserves as well. However, with Anthony Davis sidelined for some time, Booker has been named his replacement for the game.

NBA All Star Game 2021 roster: Devin Booker replaces Anthony Davis

Devin Booker will replace Anthony Davis in the NBA All-Star Game



On Wednesday (Thursday IST), NBA Commissioner Adam Silver names Booker as Davis' replacement for the NBA All-Star Game in March. Averaging 24.7 points, 4.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds this season, this will be Booker's second straight All-Star selection. As per reports, this will be the first time the Phoenix Suns will have multiple All-Star selections in a season since 2009-10 (Steve Nash and Amar’e Stoudemire). Chris Paul is the other Suns' All-Star this year.

Anthony Davis injury

As per reports, Davis' calf injury will sideline him for weeks before he is re-evaluated. As per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Davis' reevaluation will come after a few weeks. The MRI scan revealed a calf injury along with the aggravation of the right Achilles tendinosis. While there is no proper timeline provided, Davis might be away till at least the All-Star Break from March 5 to March 10.

Davis was chosen as a reserve for this year's game. Before his injury, he was averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 17.8 blocks per game. NBA's guidelines allow the commissioner to select a player as a replacement for anyone who is unable to play. The player, however, should belong to the same conference.

This season, the teams will be led by LeBron James (Western Conference) and Kevin Durant (Eastern Conference). The captains chose their own teams from the pool of players available. The NBA All-Star Draft will be aired on Thursday, March 4, 8:00 PM EST (Friday, March 5, 6:30 AM IST) on TNT.

According to the rules, starters are chosen in round one, while reserves are chosen in round two. Last year, Booker was chosen as the replacement for Damian Lillard.

NBA All Star Game 2021 date

Date and Time: March 7, 8:00 PM EST (March 8, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, USA.

(Image credits: Phoenix Suns, Anthony Davis Instagram)