NBA Scores And Highlights: Suns Snap Knicks Winning Streak, Kings Edge Past Mavs 113-106

Playing an altered regular season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, NBA teams edge closer to the 2021 playoffs. With many players dealing with injuries, teams at the bottom half of the NBA standings are looking to secure their postseason spot. On Monday (Tuesday IST), teams like Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors, and San Antonio Spurs bagged some essential wins. Here is more on the NBA highlights and final NBA scores from Monday night's games.

NBA scores: Suns vs Knicks highlights

The Phoenix Suns, the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, snapped the New York Knicks' nine-game winning streak in their 118-110 encounter. "We wanted this one. We wanted this one bad, just for ourselves," Devin Booker said about the Suns vs Knicks game, posting 33 points in the Suns' road win. "I mean obviously we knew about the streak that they had going on and we knew that this was going to be a dogfight".

Chris Paul came through for the team, scoring the final seven points for the Suns. "Everybody was messing with the young guys before the game like, this ain't just a regular game," Paul said, adding 20 points. The Suns succesfully bounced back from their loss vs the Brooklyn Nets.

For the Knicks, Derrick Rose finished with 22 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. The Knicks had been on their longest winning streak since their 13-game streak for the 2012-13 season. Julius Randle, leading the Knicks in their success, scored 18 points, making only 6-of-17 from the field.

"You can't have the type of record that they have without being a high-quality team, so you're not going to beat them just playing well for 12 minutes. That's not going to get it done," Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said, stating that one has to compete in a street fight.

NBA highlights: Philadelphia 76ers vs OKC Thunder recap

The Philadelphia 76ers finally snapped their four-game losing streak, handing the Thunder their franchise worst-tying 14th straight loss. The 76ers had Ben Simmons back on the lineup with 12 points, Joel Embiid coming through with 21 points. The 76ers came back with NBA-season high 22 steals, out of which Tobias Harris had four.

Having Simmons back was a big relief for the team, who went 0-4 without their star point guard. "I see a lot of things that most guys don't see on the floor," Simmons said, aware of how vital his presence is to the team.

Ty Jerome had 22 points for the Thunder.

Other NBA box scores

The San Antonio Spurs beat the Washington Wizards 146-143

Los Angeles Lakers defeat the Orlando Magic 114-103

Atlanta Hawks lose to Detroit Pistons 100-86

Toronto Raptors triumph over Cleveland Cavaliers 112-96

Timberwolves beat the Utah Jazz 105-104

Chicago Bulls beat Miami Heat 110-102

New Orleans Pelicans defeat LA Clippers 120-103

Denver Nuggets prevail over Memphis Grizzlies 120-96

Sacramento Kings beat Dallas Mavericks 113-106

Current NBA standings

With their 44-17 (win-loss) record, the Utah Jazz continue to lead the league and the Western Conference. The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers follow in the West. The Denver Nuggets are ranked fourth, while the Lakers are the No.5 seed with 36 wins and 25 losses. In the East, the Brooklyn Nets lead with their 41-20 record, while the 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks follow.

(Image credits: Phoenix Suns Instagram)