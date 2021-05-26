NBA Scores And Results: Lakers Tie Series, Mavericks Take 2-0 Lead Over Clippers

The defending NBA champions picked up their first postseason win of 2021 with a 109-102 victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals at Phoenix Suns Arena. Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks took down the LA Clippers 127-121 on Tuesday for their second consecutive win at Staples Center. Here's a look at the NBA results for all the games that took place on Tuesday and more on the Mavericks vs Clippers and Lakers vs Suns games.

NBA Playoffs bracket: NBA scores and results from Tuesday's games

NBA results 1: Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics

The Brooklyn Nets jumped all over the Boston Celtics right out of the gate in Game 2, cruising to a 130-108 win to take a 2-0 series lead. The series now shifts to Boston on Friday, and the Celtics are officially in desperation mode. Joe Harris tied a franchise playoff record with seven 3-pointers, racking up 25 points while Keving Durant and James Harden scored 26 and 20 points respectively.

Marcus Smart scored 19 points and Kemba Walker had 17 for the Celtics. Leading scorer Jayson Tatum had only nine points on a 3-for-12 shooting before leaving after just 21 minutes when he was poked in the right eye. Game 3 is on Friday in Boston, where the Nets will attempt to build on their 2-0 lead while the Celtics will be hoping to get a win on the scoresheet.

NBA scores: Mavericks vs Clippers

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks are returning to Dallas with a 2-0 series lead after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers 127-121 on Tuesday night at Staples Center. Doncic finished with 39 points, seven assists and seven rebounds as the Clippers had nothing defensively to slow down the 22-year-old guard. Tim Hardaway backed up Doncic with a scintillating performance from three, hitting 6-of-8 from beyond the arc and 9-of-14 overall. The 6-foot-5 guard had 28 points and five assists.

The Clippers wasted 30 first-half points from Kawhi Leonard, who cooled off drastically in the second half and finished with 41. Paul George added 28 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

NBA scores: Lakers vs Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers escaped with a 109-102 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, bringing their first-round series to 1-1 as the scene shifts to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Thursday. Anthony Davis led the way for the reigning NBA champions with 34 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. LeBron James was strangely deferential throughout most of the night before sticking two fadeaways and a 3-pointer to essentially seal the game late in the fourth quarter.

For the Suns, Devin Booker had a poor shooting night but muscled his way to 31 points on 17-of-17 free throws. Cameron Payne posted 19 points and seven assists while Deandre Ayton finished with 22 points on Tuesday and has made 21 of his 24 shots in this series.

Image Credits - Mavericks Instagram, nba.com