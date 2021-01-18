NBA Scores: Bulls End Losing Streak With Win Over Mavs, Clippers Bag Fourth Straight Win

The NBA wrapped up another week with their games on Sunday (Monday IST), as COVID-19 caused the league to postpone more games. Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder were amongst those games. With only a handful of games being played, the Bulls secured an important win, edging past the Dallas Mavericks and ending their four-game winning streak.

NBA scores: Chicago Bulls end losing streak with win over Mavericks

Lauri Markkanen scored 29 points and 10 rebounds, leading the Bulls to their 117-101 victory. Garret Temple added 21 points, 15 of which came in the second period. The Mavericks were unable to catch up despite Luka Doncic's 29th triple-double – who has now surpassed Michael Jordan in the career list for the same.

However, after the game, Doncic admitted to being a little selfish, and making some wrong decisions and plays after dropping 30 in the first half. The team was also missing five players, not helping their chances of a victory. While Kristaps Porzingis scored 20 points, he went 0-of-7 from the three-point range.

NBA results: Utah Jazz register 109-105 win over Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets and the Jazz met for the first time since their playoffs series last season – with Utah Jazz bagging a 109-105 victory this time. Jordan Clarkson dropped 23 points, while Donovan Mitchell had 18 points during the game. Nikola Jokic referred to it as an intense game, terming it 'good basketball'. Additionally, Rudy Gobert scored a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

For the Nuggets, Jokic had 35 points, 14 rebounds and 9 assists. Jamal Murray had 30 points, 24 of which he scored in the first half. "Small details win the game between us and them," Jokic said after the Nuggets were unable to catch up in the final few minutes.

NBA fixtures: LA Clippers extend winning-streak with win over Indiana Pacers

With the team's 129-96 blowout victory, the Clippers now have a four-game winning streak. Marcus Morris had season-high 20 points, who shot four three-pointers. Paul George and Luke Kennard had 20 points each, while Kawhi Leonard added 17 points and 7 rebounds. "I feel like our energy is way better this season," Morris said over the team's much-discussed chemistry, stating that the team is now enjoying the game.

For the Pacers, Doug McDermott scored team-high 23 points. Domantas Sabonis finished the game with 19 points and 14 rebounds. "They started making shots," Sabonis said after the game, adding that they left guys too open.

Other NBA scores:

Zion Williamson led the New Orleans Pelicans to a 128-123 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

NBA live stream

US fans can stream the 2020-21 season games via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcasts in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

(Image credits: AP)