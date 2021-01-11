NBA Scores: GSW Hold Off Raptors In Close Encounter, Lakers Bag Second Straight Win

On Sunday (Monday IST), the NBA offered fans seven exciting matchups, with teams like the Golden State Warriors and OKC Thunder bagging unexpected wins. Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets were other teams who registered victories. The league also had to postpone the Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat game, the second 2019-20 matchup to be postponed due to the league's COVID-19 regulations.

NBA scores: Golden State Warriors manage to hold off Toronto Raptors 106-105

“We have enough talent, enough weapons to overcome a bad shooting performance," said Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, speaking of the team's hard-earned victory over the Toronto Raptors after a 13-of-46 three-point shooting night. Damion Lee came through with free-throws with 3.3 seconds remaining, securing their 106-105 victory. Curry only made one of his attempted threes, going 2-of-16 from the field.

Andrew Wiggins matched his career-high four blocks, scoring a team-high 17 points. Eric Paschall scored 15 points off the bench. Pascal Siakam had 25 points for the Raptors, while Fred VanVleet added 21.

NBA highlights: LeBron James, Lakers bag second straight win after game against Rockets

With Anthony Davis leading with 27 points, the Lakers managed to secure their sixth win in seven games. "(Tonight) was just A.D. being A.D. and just having him back in the lineup gives us a whole other dynamic both offensively and defensively," LeBron James (18 PTS, 7 REBS, 7 ASTS) said while speaking of his teammate, who missed the previous game (groin strain). Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell added double digits from the bench.

Markieff Morris was ejected after he shoved DeMarcus Cousins – who was later tossed out after a flagrant 2 foul. Despite the Rockets' run in the third period, the team was unable to hold off the defending champions, who went into fourth with a 88-75 lead. Christian Wood scored team-high 23 points for the Rockets.

NBA scores: Leonard leads Clippers to 130-127 victory against Chicago Bulls

In a 130-127 encounter, Kawhi Leonard scored season-high 35 points, completing 10,000 career points. "It's a stepping stone, but I don't really care about it," Leonard while discussing after the game, adding that his energy is about "being greedy and wanting more" right now. Paul George added 28 points for the team.

While Zach LaVine led the Bulls with his own season-high 45 points and season-best 10 three-pointers, they were unable to overtake the Clippers. The Bulls made 61% shots from the field, also shooting 55% from the three-point range. George's free-throws after LaVine's fourth foul sealed the Clippers game.

Other NBA results on Sunday (Monday IST)

Utah Jazz beat Detroit Pistons 96-86

Denver Nuggets register 114-89 win against New York Knicks

OKC Thunder prevail over Brooklyn Nets 129-116

Minnesota Timberwolves defeat San Antonio Spurs 96-88

NBA standings

With their eighth win of the season, the Lakers are leading the Western Conference with an 8-3 record, followed by Phoenix Suns (7-3) and LA Clippers (7-4). The Warriors, after their sixth win, are now ranked fifth (after the Utah Jazz). The Eastern Conference has the Philadelphia 76ers leading, followed by the Celtics. Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks follow.

