NBA Scores Today: Mavs Hand GSW Blowout Loss, Nets Secure Third Straight Win

With every passing day, the NBA leans closer to their much-awaited playoffs. While teams like the Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets have a sure ticket to the postseason, teams in the bottom half of the NBA table are moving to keep themselves afloat. On another exciting day for the league, teams like Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder bagged unexpected wins over top-seeded teams. Here is more on the NBA highlights and the NBA scores today -

NBA highlights: Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors

While the Brooklyn Nets have been without James Harden for quite some time now, the team has Kevin Durant back, still determined to win the 2020-21 NBA championship. That being said, Durant dropped 17 points and 10 rebounds during the 116-103 encounter vs the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday (Wednesday IST), clinching their playoff spot for this season.

The team went on a 16-2 run in the final quarter, with KD shooting and making a three-pointer with 1:47 minutes remaining on the clock. "Just all of the adversity that we've fought through this year with injuries, protocols, trade situations and guys being in and out of the lineup, I'm very proud of everybody in the organization top to bottom," Durant said after the game.

Jeff Green led the Nets with 22 points to his name, while Kyrie Irving had 9 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists in the team's third straight victory. They are now the first team in the Eastern Conference as per the NBA standings to confirm a playoff spot. "Tonight was a night where our connectivity really showed because Toronto put us under duress. When things weren't going our way we could have started to splinter, but our guys stuck with it," head coach Steve Nash said.

Kyle Lowry led the Raptors with 24 points.

NBA scores today: Mavericks vs Warriors highlights

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks handed the Golden State Warriors an unexpected blowout loss, bagging a 133-103 win. Doncic scored 39 points for the team, going 15-for-23 from the field, making it to the Mavericks vs Warriors highlights. Tim Hardaway Jr scored 13 points and 7 rebounds off the bench, the team winning without Kristaps Porzingis back to support Doncic.

For the Warriors, Steph Curry posted 27 points, which included five three-pointers. Now, Curry has extended his three-point record to 90 in April. While many extended the Warriors to bag another home win, the team disappointed, losing momentum halfway. With the playoffs looming, the Warriors need to win every possible encounter to secure a spot. Despite Curry's MVP-worthy season, the team continues to be plagued with injury.

Other NBA box scores

The Oklahoma City Thunder 14-game losing streak after 119-115 vs Boston Celtics

Portland Trail Blazers end their five-game skid with 133-112 blowout vs Indiana Pacers

Milwaukee Bucks hold off Charlotte Hornets in a 114-104 encounter

Minnesota Timberwolves beat league-leading Utah Jazz in 105-104 encounter

Current NBA standings

Currently, the Brooklyn Nets are ranked first in the Eastern Conference with a 42-20 win-loss record. The Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks follow. The Utah Jazz are leading the West with 44 wins and 17 losses. The Phoenix Suns are ranked second, while the Los Angeles Clippers trail behind as the third seed.

