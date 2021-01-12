NBA Scores: Wizards Bag First Home Win, Raptors Lose As Siakam Misses Another Game-winner

This week, the NBA started their day on Monday (Tuesday IST), with two more postponed games – Dallas Mavericks-New Orleans Pelicans and Boston Celtics-Chicago Bulls. However, with teams like Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks playing, the league still managed to deliver an action-packed schedule. The Wizards – who had their first home win – went back with an injured Russell Westbrook.

NBA scores: Bucks bag massive 121-99 victory as Giannis returns

The Bucks – who had Giannis Antetokpunmpo back after a one-game absence – registered a 121-99 victory over the Orlando Magic. "At the end of the day, I had five fouls, but I was just trying to play the game, go downhill and get my teammates involved," Giannis said after his 22 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists game. Both Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis added 20 points.

The Magic – struggling after Markelle Fultz's season-ending knee injury – had Nikola Vucevic post 28 points and 13 rebounds. Aaron Gordon added 21 points and 8 assists. The Magic have now lost three games in a row.

NBA results: Wizards beat Suns 128-107

Bradley Beal scored 34 points against the Phoenix Suns, putting an end to the Wizards' three-game losing streak. While the team now have their first home win of the season, the team will be without Russell Westbrook without a week. "I was a little beat up," Beal said after the game – having dropped 61 and 41 in his last two games.

Devin Booker scored team-high 33 points, while Mikal Bridges and Chris Paul added 14 points each. "We didn't play our basketball," Booker said, adding that they played a brand of basketball "they play", which did not work for them. The Wizards never trailed during the game, limiting the Suns to 4-of-27 from the three-point range.

NBA highlights: Raptors vs Trail Blazers

In what was a nail-biting encounter, CJ McCollum scored 30 points – lifting the Trail Blazers to their 112-111 with a go-ahead jumper. Damian Lillard followed with 23 points, while Carmelo Anthony scored 22 points off the bench. The team overcame a 17-point trail, bagging their sixth win of the season.

On the other hand, Pascal Siakam recorded his first career triple-double with 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. However, he missed a potential game-winning shot, even picking up his fifth foul with just over six minutes remaining. The Raptors and Siakam dominated the first half, limiting the Trail Blazers to 36% from the field in the first quarter.

Other NBA results on Monday (Tuesday IST)

Memphis Grizzlies top Cleveland Cavaliers 101-91

Charlotte Hornets edge past the New York Knicks 109-88

Atlanta Hawks beat 76ers in a 112-94 encounter

Sacramento Kings prevail 127-122 over Indiana Pacers

