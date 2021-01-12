Russell Westbrook Injury Update: Wizards Star Suffers Quad Injury, Ruled Out For One Week

Washington Wizards were dealt a major blow after star player Russell Westbrook was added to the long NBA injury list ahead of their game against the Suns. The 32-year-old moved to Washington in the off-season in a blockbuster trade which saw John Wall traded to the Houston Rockets. Rus subsequently missed the game against Suns and has also been ruled out of their home against the Utah Jazz. Here's the Russell Westbrook injury update -

Russell Westbrook quad injury: When will Westbrook return?

The Washington Wizards on Monday confirmed that Russell Westbrook has been ruled out of action for a week after an injury. The 32-year-old had suffered a left quadriceps injury due to “repeated contact to the area since the beginning of the season". The statement also said that the former Houston man will be re-assessed at the end of the week. Westbrook formed a formidable core with Bradley Beal as Washington look to rise out of their early-season slump and mount a strong challenge to make it to the NBA playoffs.

Injury update: Russell Westbrook is expected to miss the next week of play with a left quadriceps injury, suffered due to repeated contact to the area since the beginning of the season.



He will be re-evaluated at the end of the week. pic.twitter.com/VM8E1GJ3Dm — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 11, 2021

The nine-time NBA All-Star is averaging 19.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 11.3 assists this season and has appeared in seven games for Washington. However, his performances haven't helped the Wizards much as Washington were off to a 2-8 start before their game against the Suns. The win over Phoenix will have surely appeased some wounds, especially in the absence of Westbrook, but head coach Scott Brooks would know that his team has a long way to before making it to the top eight. Suns had one of the best records coming into the clash against Washington but were mauled by a team effort by the Wizards.

Bradley Beal continued his fine form despite Westbrook's absence, scoring a game-high 34 points as the Wizards defeated the Phoenix Suns on Monday night. The 27-year-old almost managed a triple-double, with eight rebounds and nine assists, and was well supported by Davis Bertans (18) and Raul Neto (16). Rui Hachimura (10), Robin Lopez (11) and Garrison Matthews (11) all got into double figures as the Phoenix defence had no respite, who in the fell 21 points short. Devin Booker starred for the visitors with 33 points, but lacked overall support, with only Dario Saric (13 pts), Chris Paul (14 pts) and Mikal Bridges (14 pts) getting to double figures.

(Image Courtesy: Washington Wizards Instagram)