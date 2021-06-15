NBA Scores: Young Leads Hawks To A 103-100 Win, Clippers Make It 2-2 Against Utah

Atlanta Hawks have successfully managed to tie their series against the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Playoffs 2021. Trae Young showed up with an outrageous 25 points and a career-high 18 assists in Game 4 and led the Hawks to a brilliant comeback after trailing by 13 points at the end of the 2nd quarter. In the Western Conference, the Clippers put up a dominant display in Game 4, as they beat the Jazz 118-104 to level the series. Here is a look at the NBA results and highlights from the games on Monday.

NBA scores: 76ers vs Hawks

After taking a big lead in the first half, the 76ers failed to keep up with the intensity in the second half, which led to a disappointing, 100-103 loss for them. Joel Embiid was struggling with his injury and looked exhausted in this game, he scored 17 points but secured an impressive 21 rebounds, which helped his side defensively. Seth Curry scored 17 points and looked in great offensive flow, helping the 76ers take a lead in the first half.

The second quarter was not so great offensively for both the teams, but with Embiid hurt and unable to make plays, there was no one in the 76ers that was able to get the points. The series now heads to Philly for Game 5 and the 76ers will be hoping that their star Centre Embiid will be fit to play there, which will help in increasing their chances of taking a 3-2 lead.

Atlanta showed great composure and a brilliant defensive display in the second quarter as they made it very difficult for the 76ers to score. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 22 points and also showcased amazing defense to power the Hawks to a victory. Clint Capela and John Collins did some outstanding work in the paint as the duo combined for 25 rebounds in the game The Hawks will now go to Philly in hope of continuing their fantastic run and with the injury to players like Joel Embiid and Danny Green, it looks like Atlanta will push for a win in Philly.

NBA scores: Jazz vs Clippers

After a blowout win in Game 3, the Clippers continued their dominance over Utah Jazz as they beat them 118-104 in Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs 2021. This victory means that the Clippers have now overcome a 2-0 deficit twice this Playoffs. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George put up another big performance as the superstar duo combined for 62 points that eased the victory over the Jazz. This win was crucial for them, as the series heads to Utah for Game 5. Considering the hostile environment there, the Clippers could find it tough going.

But the Clippers will go into the next game with a lot of momentum after showcasing phenomenal performances in Games 3 and 4. Utah will have to come out strong and most importantly defend better because the Clippers are on a full attack mode and it will need something special to stop the offensive firepower of Kawhi Leonard when he gets going.

NBA results from Monday

Eastern Conference

Atlanta Hawks 103 - 100 Philadelphia 76ers

Western Conference

Los Angeles Clippers 118 - 104 Utah Jazz

