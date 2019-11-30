NBA Trade Rumours: Andre Iguodala On His Way To Toronto Raptors?

Andre Iguodala, who won the NBA championships with Golden State Warriors, has been a part of the Memphis Grizzlies in the ongoing NBA season. Iguodala has been rumoured to be on his way to either Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, or Los Angeles Lakers. Find out what the latest NBA Trade Rumours have to say about Andre Iguodala.

Toronto Raptors comfortably outplay New York Knicks

Could Andre Iguodala be a perfect fit for Toronto Raptors?

NBA Rumors: Raptors Interested In Andre Iguodalahttps://t.co/wwA3IfwRFT pic.twitter.com/ROSa8sXWrv — NBA Force (@FW_Force) November 29, 2019

Andre Iguodala, who was named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 2015, is currently on the Memphis Grizzlies roster this season. However, he has been making headlines in recent weeks having been rumoured to be on his way to NBA defending champions - Toronto Raptors. Iguodala will be eligible to be traded on December 15 and will add some much needed defensive prowess to the Toronto Raptors. The North could ideally land 34-year old Andre Iguodala by sending guards Norman Powell and Patrick McCaw, along with their first-round pick in the NBA 2020 draft, to the Memphis Grizzlies in return. The Grizzlies have told potential suitors that they have no intention of buying out Iguodala's contract, which means that teams would have to trade players for his services in the midseason tradeoff. Will the Raptors make a move for Andre Iguodala in the coming weeks or will he be on his way to the Mavs or Lakers?

Other potential destinations for Andre Iguodala

NBA Trade Rumours: Andre Iguodala could join Lakers or Clippers in mega deal https://t.co/FpqEVEK6ZS — Republic (@republic) November 25, 2019

