NBA Trade Rumours: D'Angelo Russell On Chicago Bulls' List To Bolster Roster

Golden State Warriors have had a rather weird season in the NBA this season so far. Warriors are without a bunch of their star players such as Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, also having lost Kevin Durant in the summer. Twenty-two-year-old D’Angelo Russell has also been ruled out from any games to be played in November with a broken thumb. However, rumours are floating around in the NBA world which mentions that D’Angelo Russell could be involved in a trade deal with Chicago Bulls.

“I’ve been a fan of a lot of these guys — to get the opportunity to work with them I think is going to be fun.“@dloading, let’s get to work 💪 pic.twitter.com/GlfuQq1fJk — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 20, 2019

NBA trade rumours: Could D'Angelo Russell be on his way to the Chicago Bulls?

The highly-rated D’Angelo Russell has been one of the victims of an injury plague that has affected the entire Golden State Warriors squad this NBA season. Due to his injury niggles, the former Brooklyn Nets point-guard has been rumoured to be involved in a trade-off with Chicago Bulls. D’Angelo Russell scored a career-high 52 points in 37 shots in a 125–119 overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Chicago Bulls have looked weak at the back ever since the departure of Derrick Rose. Can D'Angelo Russell fill the void left by Rose for the Chicago Bulls?

I’m excited to announce I’ve just signed my first signature athlete - D’Angelo Russell. @Dloading is the perfect player & person to continue the work that I started with @WayofWade. @Dloading...here’s to making your own way. Thank you for believing in us! pic.twitter.com/fPKx51sDDp — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 21, 2019

