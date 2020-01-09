The Debate
NBA Trade Rumours: LA-based Clippers And Lakers In The Hunt For Knicks' Marcus Morris?

Basketball News

NBA Trade Rumours: After impressing in the loss against the LA Clippers, New York Knicks star Marcus Morris is rumoured to be wanted by two LA-based teams.

NBA Trade Rumours

New York Knicks have seen a slight upturn in form after a disastrous start to their NBA 2019-20 season. The Knicks are 14th in the Eastern Conference and recently succumbed to a narrow 135-132 loss against LA Clippers. Despite the loss, there were a lot of positives to take home for the Knicks. The rise of veteran NBA player Marcus Morris has undoubtedly been one of the better stats for the Knicks over the course of the ongoing NBA season. 

New York Knicks' Marcus Morris registers career-best numbers in Clippers loss

NBA Trade Rumours: Clippers, Lakers ready to make a move for Marcus Morris?

With the New Year Knicks, Marcus Morris is averaging career-highs with 19.1 points per game on 46.9 per cent shooting from beyond the arc. That includes a career-best 38 points against the LA Clippers on Sunday. Morris was drafted in at the start of the season from the Boston Celtics having previously represented the likes of Detroit Pistons, Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets in the NBA.

Due to recent performances, the 30-year-old has reportedly been on the Lakers and Clippers radar as the trade window approaches a crucial period. One could argue that Morris has been in good form this season but is he really worth playing for both LA-based teams and do they actually need him? In addition to that, Morris does not even fit the profile of young players headlined by RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson that Knicks are looking to groom. With a yearly salary north of $15 million, can the Knicks offload Morriss in the coming weeks?

Marcus Morris reiterates that he wants to stay with the Knicks for the long-term

Image Courtesy: New York Knicks Twitter

