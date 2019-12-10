NBA Trade Rumours: NY Knicks To Snap Up Brandon Ingram In 2020?

New Orleans Pelicans fell to a 105-103 loss to the Detroit Pistons, courtesy of a buzzer-beater by Derrick Rose in the dying stages of the game. However, the 22-year-old Pelicans star Brandon Ingram continued his fine run in this year's NBA season with another impressive display. Ingram's consistent displays have given birth to NBA trade rumours linking the young starlet to New York Knicks in the 2020 offseason.

Also Read | LeBron James' stunning revelation about his son Bronny's jump shot breaks the internet

Brandon Ingram ended with 31 points in the narrow loss to the Pelicans

Brandon Ingram tonight:



31 Points

6 Rebounds

3 Assists



FG% 52.4% (11-21)

3PT FG% 44.4% (4-9)

FT% 100% (5-5)



•4th game with 30+ points this season (3 total last year)

•9th game with 3+ 3s made this season (10 total with Lakers)

•22nd career game with 10+ FGM. pic.twitter.com/P3n6WIa6AJ — NBA Stats (@DailyNBAStats) December 10, 2019

Also Read | Warriors Trade Rumours: Draymond Green on the way to Heat or Trail Blazers?

NBA Trade Rumours: Brandon Ingram on New York Knicks' radar

Former LA Lakers player Brandon Ingram, who was traded to New Orleans in 2019 in a package for Anthony Davis, has impressed over the course of the ongoing NBA season with his new franchise. Brandon Ingram is averaging a career-high 24.6 points, seven rebounds, and four assists per game on 49% shooting. His performances have given rise to rumours linking the 22-year old to an offseason move to New York Knicks. The Knicks have been below-par this season and recently let go of coach David Fizdale. Knicks' President Steve Mills and team GM Scott Perry are considering a major overhaul in the summer. Could Brandon Ingram fit in with the Knicks next season?

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: Knicks could target DeMar DeRozan and Kevin Love among others

Also Read | Giannis Antetokounmpo responds to Bucks fans' 'Happy Birthday' chants in style

Derrick Rose scores the match-winner as Detroit Pistons outplay New Orleans Pelicans

D-ROSE FOR THE WIN pic.twitter.com/NN72fZXxlf — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 10, 2019

Also Read | LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony friendship runs deeper than NBA; 17 years and still counting