NBA Trade Rumours: Chris Paul's Potential Move To Miami Heat Could Finally Materialise

Basketball News

NBA trade rumours suggest that OKC star Chris Paul could be on the move to Miami Heat, with Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks also interested.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
NBA Trade Rumours

Former Houston Rockets star Chris Paul has been in fine form since making the switch to Oklahoma City Thunder earlier this year. The NBA veteran star was in the limelight once again on Monday night as OKC beat New Orleans Pelicans by a 107-104 scoreline. The fresh batch of NBA trade rumours indicates that Miami Heat are in the mix for Oklahoma City Thunder Chris Paul in the upcoming NBA trade window.

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: Andre Iguodala Could Make Stunning Move To Denver Nuggets

Chris Paul has been in form for Oklahoma City Thunder this season

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: D’Angelo Russell Could Move To Timberwolves In Blockbuster Deal

NBA Trade Rumours: Should Miami Heat make the move for OKC's Chris Paul?

Despite being 34 and in the twilight of his NBA career, veteran hooper Chris Paul has not shown a dip in form since making the switch from Houston Rockets to Oklahoma City Thunder ahead of the start of the 2019-20 NBA season. Chris Paul is putting up similar or even better numbers than previous seasons with an average of 15.7 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game this season. In addition to an impressive on-field goal percentage of 52.3%, Chris Paul will bring with himself some invaluable playoff experience to an otherwise lacklustre Miami Heat team. he experienced point guard is dominant on the ball and will not alter Miami Heat’s offensive game style. In addition to Miami Heat, Chris Paul is also rumoured to be on the Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks' radar. 

Also Read | Kobe Bryant nailed this outrageous bucket against OKC 10 years ago: WATCH

Also Read | NBA: Kyle Kuzma's new 'goggle' look after nasty eye injury against OKC stumps netizens

Chris Paul stars for OKC as they beat Pelicans on Monday 

Also Read | NBA: Warriors celebrated playoff win by getting high with Snoop Dogg, reveals Matt Barnes

Published:
