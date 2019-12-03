NBA Trade Rumours: Chris Paul's Potential Move To Miami Heat Could Finally Materialise

Former Houston Rockets star Chris Paul has been in fine form since making the switch to Oklahoma City Thunder earlier this year. The NBA veteran star was in the limelight once again on Monday night as OKC beat New Orleans Pelicans by a 107-104 scoreline. The fresh batch of NBA trade rumours indicates that Miami Heat are in the mix for Oklahoma City Thunder Chris Paul in the upcoming NBA trade window.

Chris Paul has been in form for Oklahoma City Thunder this season

Chris Paul has been HOOPING this season. 🏀⚡️ @CP3 pic.twitter.com/U5kejqN99h — Shane Steinkraus (@ShaneTrain23) December 2, 2019

NBA Trade Rumours: Should Miami Heat make the move for OKC's Chris Paul?

Despite being 34 and in the twilight of his NBA career, veteran hooper Chris Paul has not shown a dip in form since making the switch from Houston Rockets to Oklahoma City Thunder ahead of the start of the 2019-20 NBA season. Chris Paul is putting up similar or even better numbers than previous seasons with an average of 15.7 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game this season. In addition to an impressive on-field goal percentage of 52.3%, Chris Paul will bring with himself some invaluable playoff experience to an otherwise lacklustre Miami Heat team. he experienced point guard is dominant on the ball and will not alter Miami Heat’s offensive game style. In addition to Miami Heat, Chris Paul is also rumoured to be on the Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks' radar.

Chris Paul stars for OKC as they beat Pelicans on Monday

