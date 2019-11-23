The Debate
The Debate
NBA: Warriors Celebrated Playoff Win By Getting High With Snoop Dogg, Reveals Matt Barnes

Basketball News

NBA star Matt Barnes reveals crazy after-party scenes where the Warriors' squad smoked recreational marijuana with the likes of Snoop Dogg and Woody Harrelson.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
NBA

Golden State Warriors are currently having one of their toughest seasons in the NBA with many of their first-team starters out with injuries. The Warriors lost their recent NBA match to Utah Jazz by a 109-113 scoreline. However, LA Times journalist Arash Markazi revealed an interesting snippet from the Warriors’ history involving former NBA star - Matt Barnes.

NBA: GSW succumb to a loss against Donovan Mitchell-led Utah Jazz

 

NBA: Los Angeles Times' reporter Arash Markazi relays Matt Barnes' revelation

The 2006-07 Golden State Warriors’ team were on another level compared to their opponents as they exceeded expectations in the NBA over the course of the season. Ahead of the play-offs, the Warriors won 42 games in the regular season but still entered the match against Dallas Mavericks as underdogs. The Warriors went on to win the clash in six games. The report states that Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, who are known marijuana users, partied with the likes of Snoop Dogg, Woody Harrelson (Barnes meant to say Harrelson instead of Allen) and others to celebrate their playoff win against the Mavs. Former GSW coach Don Nelson approved of the same as well!

NBA: Stats from Warriors' narrow loss to Utah Jazz

Published:
COMMENT
