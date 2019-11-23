NBA: Warriors Celebrated Playoff Win By Getting High With Snoop Dogg, Reveals Matt Barnes

Golden State Warriors are currently having one of their toughest seasons in the NBA with many of their first-team starters out with injuries. The Warriors lost their recent NBA match to Utah Jazz by a 109-113 scoreline. However, LA Times journalist Arash Markazi revealed an interesting snippet from the Warriors’ history involving former NBA star - Matt Barnes.

NBA: GSW succumb to a loss against Donovan Mitchell-led Utah Jazz

say what you want, but these guys never stop fighting pic.twitter.com/7w1YeVJVck — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 23, 2019

NBA: Los Angeles Times' reporter Arash Markazi relays Matt Barnes' revelation

Matt Barnes told me he’s thinking of doing a documentary on the “We Believe” Golden State Warriors. The opening scene would be from the party after they upset the top seeded Dallas Mavericks in the first round. pic.twitter.com/vWoFLp9hRb — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) November 21, 2019

The 2006-07 Golden State Warriors’ team were on another level compared to their opponents as they exceeded expectations in the NBA over the course of the season. Ahead of the play-offs, the Warriors won 42 games in the regular season but still entered the match against Dallas Mavericks as underdogs. The Warriors went on to win the clash in six games. The report states that Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, who are known marijuana users, partied with the likes of Snoop Dogg, Woody Harrelson (Barnes meant to say Harrelson instead of Allen) and others to celebrate their playoff win against the Mavs. Former GSW coach Don Nelson approved of the same as well!

NBA: Stats from Warriors' narrow loss to Utah Jazz

Final 📊



Alec - 20p/6r/3a/4s

Omari - 18p/5r/1a

Ky - 17p/6r/5a/4s

Glenn - 17p/4r/5a/1s

Jordan - 13p/1r/1a

Eric - 12p/7r/5a/1b

Marquese - 10p/4r/1s/1b

Willie - 2p/4r/4a/1s/1b pic.twitter.com/DHtsc8h4xW — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 23, 2019

