NBA World Reacts To Khabib's Sensational Win Over Justin Gaethje And UFC Star's Retirement

This weekend, Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, extended his winning streak to 29 and retired soon after. Despite not having fought for months, the Russian dominated the fight, making sure he has the upper hand at most times. Even before Khabib won, social media was discussing his record and GOAT status if he wins against Gaethje. Unsurprisingly, his victory and retirement caused a wave of reactions on Twitter, including many from celebrities and other athletes.

Khabib is the most dominant fighter i’ve seen. Just unmatched, i thought that today was gonna be his toughest fight but there is just no match. Too good of a wrestler, too tough, too strong. — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) October 24, 2020

Put em straight to sleep .. left no doubt — Josuélito (@J_Rich1) October 24, 2020

Khabib really a monster lol — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 24, 2020

Damn Khabib retired — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 24, 2020

Khabib 🐐 — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) October 24, 2020

NBA players were among many celebrities who reacted to Khabib's championship win and retirement. Like fans, players like Damian Lillard spoke of Khabib's GOAT status as he retired after a record streak of 29 wins. "Khabib is the most dominant fighter i’ve seen," Gobert stated. "Just unmatched, I thought that today was gonna be his toughest fight but there is just no match". He added that he thinks Khabib is too good of a wrestler, tough and strong.

"Khabib really a monster lol," Damian Lillard wrote, not hiding his disappointment about Khabib retiring. "Rest well Pops!" Draymond Green called him the 'UFC 254 animal'. Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Richardson and Tristan Thompson are other NBA stars who commented.

Khabib father: Why did the Russian star retire?

Post his fight, Khabib announced that his retirement in an emotional interview at "Fight Island's" octagon. "Thank you to these guys with me, with my father more than 10 years. Coach Jav I love him so much. All my team. Thank you," said Khabib. He then announced that it was his last fight, explaining that he was not going fight without his father.

"When UFC comes to me about Justin I spoke with my mother for three days," said the unbeaten Russian star. He explained that his mother did not want him to fight without his father, and he gave her his word. He thanked Justin Gaethje, acknowledging him, advising him to be close with his parents.

"It was my father's dream," Khabib added. He spoke about Gathje and Conor McGregor's fight in January 2021, making it clear that he's not interested in "this" anymore.

