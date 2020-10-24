Michael Jordan Believes 'superteams' Will Hurt NBA's "competitive" Spirit In The Future

The Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls ruled the 90s, winning six championships over the span of eight years. However, in a recent interview, the NBA legend took a sly dig at current NBA teams, clearly stating that they might hurt the NBA. While many might consider the 90s Bulls as a superteam, the six-time NBA champion played on a roster with not more than two all-stars on it.

Also read | Michael Jordan labels public's NBA GOAT debate ft. LeBron James as "unfair parallel"

Michael Jordan on NBA superteams

Michael Jordan says stars teaming up hurts the league



"I think it’s going to start to hurt the overall aspect of the league from a competitive standpoint. Only one or two teams will be great and the other 28 will be garbage."



(Via Cigar Aficionado |H/T https://t.co/09ZoieSlOm) pic.twitter.com/31qtkBWHuo — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 23, 2020

Though Jordan did not name a particular team or players, it probably referenced teams where players have teamed up – Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors and even the Brooklyn Nets. Jordan, who now owns the Charlotte Hornets, spoke on how the competitive spirit of the league can be affected.

Also read | Chris Paul to join LeBron James and Anthony Davis at Lakers? NBA trade rumours latest

“I think you want to be able to have competitive balance in the league,” Jordan said. He added that if anyone is able to chose where they play, it will create a "talent discrepancy" in the league. He explained further, adding that if everyone wants to go to Chicgao, the best players will be concentrated in one city. "I think it’s going to start to hurt the overall aspect of the league from a competitive standpoint," Jordan said. As per the six-time NBA Finals MVP, one or two teams might be great, but the remaining will be "garbage".

Michael Jordan won 2/6 championships with ZERO ALL STARS. He won all 6 championship with ONE ALL STAR or less and he never played on a team with 2 all stars yet people say he had some unbeatable “super team”. That’s using hindsight because in the moment those finals were 50/50. pic.twitter.com/AWM7qYxkkV — MJs GOAT (@MjsGoat) January 24, 2019

Also read | Russell Westbrook thinks Harden is unmatchable, stats make Michael Jordan comparison: Harden and Westbrook

Currently, the LA Lakers – who won the 2019-20 title – need one more star to have a super team. The Warriors had Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, who was later joined by Kevin Durant. However, Durant is currently with the Nets, who also acquired Kyrie Irving. As per reports, the Nets are looking for a third star, who will undoubtedly make the Nets contenders for the title. Other teams include the Clippers (Kawhi Leonard and Paul George) and the Rockets (James Harden and Westbrook).

Also read | Kawhi Leonard and paul George may not re-sign with Clippers if season is cancelled: Report

(Image credits: AP)