Zion Williamson's Injury Update, Reported Comeback To NBA 2019-20 Season And Rehab

It is good news for Pelicans fans since Zion Williamson is reportedly getting better every day. The Pelicans star has been sidelined for a while now due to his knee injury, which has kept him out of the sport. Though no specific return date has been confirmed, General Manager David Griffin said that Zion Williamson is getting better every day and they expect him to be on the track very soon. According to Pelicans' initial press release, Zion Williamson was expected to make his return in December but the chances are minimal even though Zion Williamson is much better now.

NBA: Zion Williamson injury

According to Griffin, Zion Williamson is better but the Pelicans won’t rush him back in any form since they prioritize Zion Williamson's long-term health over a single season. The exact game in which Zion Williamson faced the injury is still unknown but he expects to be back after this season. In an interview with NBA.com, the Pelicans confirmed that his rehab is going great and he is feeling stronger day by day.

The trainers and stuff are telling me day by day it’s getting stronger and I can feel the difference each day.” Said Zion Williamson.

The Pelicans made Zion Williamson the top-ranked pick in the NBA draft but he went on to miss almost all of the NBA Summer League before suffering his ongoing injury at pre-season. According to Williamson, he was hurt at the beginning but he has a strong mindset and it is helping him to regain back the momentum within himself. However, it is still not confirmed whether he will be back in action in this season or not

NBA: Advice for Zion Williamson

Derrick Rose, the former top-ranked NBA pick had some advice for Zion Williamson, According to Rose, cutting out some weight can help the Pelicans star for his long-term health goals. Derrick Rose acknowledged the fact that Williamson is a big and explosive player but his injuries are becoming hurdles in his way. Rose, who has also faced several injured in his life claimed that cutting out weight helped him and he advised the same to Zion Williamson.

