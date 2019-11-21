PHX Vs NOP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And NBA Match News

On paper, both the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans look even. Both teams have had an average NBA season thus far and will hope to bag a win when they face off at the Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix on November 21 (November 22, 9:00 AM IST). The Suns currently sit seventh on the Western Conference table with a 7-6 record. Meanwhile, the Pelicans will be happy with the return of Brandon Ingram. The 22-year-old youngster is highly rated but has faced some injury struggles in the past. Ingram scored 21 points and 7 rebounds in the game in the 115-104 win against Trail Blazers, in addition to Jrue Holiday’s double-double with 22 points and 10 assists.

PHX vs NOP Dream11: Injury updates

Pelicans Injury Report at Suns:



Lonzo Ball (Right Adductor Strain) and Jahlil Okafor (Left Ankle Sprain) are questionable



4 Pelicans ruled OUT



4 Pelicans ruled OUT

PHX vs NOP Dream11 – Phoenix Suns squad

Aron Baynes, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jevon Carter, Cheick Diallo, Jared Harper, Ty Jerome, Cameron Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Frank Kaminsky, Jalen Lecque, Elie Okobo, Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio and Dario Saric.

PHX vs NOP Dream11 – New Orleans Pelicans squad

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Lonzo Ball, Zylan Cheatham, Derrick Favors, Josh Gray, Josh Hart, Jaxson Hayes, Jrue Holiday, Brandon Ingram, Frank Jackson, Nicolo Melli, Darius Miller, E'Twaun Moore, Jahlil Okafor, JJ Redick, Kenrich Williams and Zion Williamson.

PHX vs NOP Dream11 Team: Cam Johnson will be key for Phoenix Suns

Cam Johnson scored a career high as the Suns battled into the final seconds vs the Kings.



More on tonight's action 👇 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 20, 2019

NOP vs PHX Dream11 Prediction

Point-guards: L Ball, J Carter

Shooting-guards: J Holiday, D Becker

Small-forwards: B Ingram

Power-forwards: D Saric

Centre: D Ayton

Note - The NOP vs PHX predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

