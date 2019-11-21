PHX Vs NOP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And NBA Match News

On paper, both the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans look even. Both teams have had an average NBA season thus far and will hope to bag a win when they face off at the Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix on November 21 (November 22, 9:00 AM IST). The Suns currently sit seventh on the Western Conference table with a 7-6 record. Meanwhile, the Pelicans will be happy with the return of Brandon Ingram. The 22-year-old youngster is highly rated but has faced some injury struggles in the past. Ingram scored 21 points and 7 rebounds in the game in the 115-104 win against Trail Blazers, in addition to Jrue Holiday’s double-double with 22 points and 10 assists.
Also Read | NBA: Childhood Mates Donovan Mitchell, Eric Paschall Exchange Jerseys
Pelicans Injury Report at Suns:— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) November 21, 2019
Lonzo Ball (Right Adductor Strain) and Jahlil Okafor (Left Ankle Sprain) are questionable
4 Pelicans ruled OUT
Story: https://t.co/UX7i2xDjTq pic.twitter.com/Bmy5SjH7VY
Also Read | NBA: LA Lakers star Anthony Davis mocks Russell Westbrook's fashion style
Aron Baynes, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jevon Carter, Cheick Diallo, Jared Harper, Ty Jerome, Cameron Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Frank Kaminsky, Jalen Lecque, Elie Okobo, Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio and Dario Saric.
Also Read | LeBron James becomes first player in history to score triple-double against every NBA team
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Lonzo Ball, Zylan Cheatham, Derrick Favors, Josh Gray, Josh Hart, Jaxson Hayes, Jrue Holiday, Brandon Ingram, Frank Jackson, Nicolo Melli, Darius Miller, E'Twaun Moore, Jahlil Okafor, JJ Redick, Kenrich Williams and Zion Williamson.
Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: Andre Iguodala could make stunning move to Denver Nuggets
Cam Johnson scored a career high as the Suns battled into the final seconds vs the Kings.— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 20, 2019
More on tonight's action 👇
Point-guards: L Ball, J Carter
Shooting-guards: J Holiday, D Becker
Small-forwards: B Ingram
Power-forwards: D Saric
Centre: D Ayton
Also Read | Charge dropped against former NBA player Jim Farmer