NBA's Plan To Resume Season At Disney World Is Picking Up Support: Report

NBA has reportedly been considering Disney World as an option to complete the 2019-20 season. While no official statement has been made, they are looking to complete the season in what is called a 'Bubble City'. This means that all 30 NBA teams would be quarantined in one city to limit their exposure to coronavirus. If the league decides to jump to the playoffs, only 16 teams will play.

NBA working towards finalizing Disney World as their venue?

As per ESPN, the plan of NBA playing the rest of their season at Disney World is 'picking up support' around the league. According to reports, Disney chairman Bob Iger presented the idea to NBA's board earlier this month, initiating the idea of Disney World hosting the NBA. While the park is still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, hosting the league at the Disney World basketball courts is a popular option right now. However, reports also state that it is only one of the ideas the NBA is considering.

NBA return: NBA to play at Disney World?

One possible playing ground for NBA if finishing season becomes safe for league and players: Walt Disney World Resort property in Orlando, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. League has kept different scenarios in mind. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 29, 2020

While playing at one location is being discussed, experts also recommend playing after separating teams into small groups to reduce the risk of infection. Conversations have also revolved around the G League Showcase as a single-site template. For the last two years, G League's Showcase has been taking place at MGM's Mandalay Bay where it hosted 28 teams. Five courts are accommodated at the centre where two are for games and three are for practice. All teams live in hotels connected to the venue. However, experts are reportedly recommending teams to stay in different locations.

NBA to play at Disney World after league resumes play?

As per Associated Press, the league has been discussing the idea for several weeks now. Two weeks ago, Yahoo Sports first did an article about the Walt Disney World being available for the NBA to resume their season. Disney's Wide World of Sports venue will offer the league various advantages like multiple courts and hotels. They will also have close proximity to Orlando Magic facilities and an 'immediate readiness' for broadcasting the games.

However, NBA commissioner Adam Silver has stated that before the games resume, widespread testing for the virus needs to be available. Also, the league will need medical staff available at all times for injuries players might suffer from. Plans to restart the season also need to factor in a second training camp for the players to get back into shape for playing.

As per reports, Disney World is one of the few places that could 'easily' accommodate the league as they have all the required resources. As Disney owns ABC and ESPN, they are also the NBA's broadcasting partners.

