NBA Mulling Disney World As Alternate, Neutral Venue To Finish 2019-20 Season: Report

While no official statement has been made, the NBA are looking to complete the 2019-20 season in what is called a 'Bubble City'. This means that all 30 NBA teams would be quarantined in one city and limit their exposure to coronavirus. If the league directly decides to play the postseason, only 16 teams will play.

NBA return: The league to resume play in Disney World?

One possible playing ground for NBA if finishing season becomes safe for league and players: Walt Disney World Resort property in Orlando, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. League has kept different scenarios in mind. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 29, 2020

NBA hiatus: Disney World to host NBA return?

As per The Athletic's Shams Charania, the NBA are considering completed the 2019-20 season in Disney World. Since the NBA suspension was announced on March 11, the league has reportedly been discussing resuming the season at a neutral location. Las Vegas and the Bahamas are the two other places the league has considered. However, the NBA is yet to make an official statement.

As per Associated Press, the NBA has been discussing the idea for several weeks now. Two weeks ago, Yahoo Sports first did an article about the Walt Disney World being an option for the NBA to complete their suspended season. Disney's Wide World of Sports venue will offer the league various advantages like multiple courts and hotels, enabling the NBA to conduct games easily. They will also have close proximity to Orlando Magic facilities and an 'immediate readiness' for broadcasting the games.

However, NBA commissioner Adam Silver has stated that before the games resume, widespread testing needs to be available. Along with testing, the league also needs medical staff available at all times for injuries players might suffer from. Plans to restart the season also need to factor in a second training camp for the players to get back into shape for playing.

Reports also stated that Disney World is one of the few places that could 'easily' accommodate the league as they have all the required resources. As Disney own ABC and ESPN, they are also the league's broadcasting partners. According to reports, Disney chairman Bob Iger presented the idea to NBA's board earlier this month, initiating the idea of Disney World hosting the NBA.

