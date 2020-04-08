NBPA Not Expecting Major Drop In $115 Million NBA Salary Cap Despite Likely Losses

The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) thinks the NBA salary cap will not take a drastic drop from the previously estimated $115 million. As the NBA is bound to face major losses due to the NBA suspension, the NBA salary cap was also supposed to be reduced. However, the NBPA does not expect a 'drastic drop' for the NBA minimum salary cap.

NBA minimum salary cap will not drastically drop, says NBPA

According to NBPA, while the Basketball Related Income (BRI) is expected to drop, the NBA salary cap will be calculated fairly and not be based solely on this season's income. As per reports, the NBPA and NBA will work together to make sure the NBA minimum salary cap is calculated properly while the BRI faces a reduction. the NBPA believes that the coronavirus will affect the BRI as the suspension announced on March 11 continues might stretch over multiple months. The league is currently looking at various options to resume the season, including holding the season at a neutral location like Las Vegas or Hawaii. Recent reports suggest that the league is planning to complete the season by Labour Day weekend.

Various reports have also claimed that if the NBA does not resume and cancels even the regular season, NBA players will have to lose at least a part of their salary for every cancelled game. Overall, every player is expected to lose at least 20%-25% of their annual salaries. If the Force Majeure clause is invoked between the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and NBA, the NBPA is considering withholding NBA salaries to avoid future losses.

When will NBA resume?

"They would like to have a champion crowned by Labor Day weekend."@wojespn on a potential timeline for the NBA to finish its season. pic.twitter.com/gyZovhdGbQ — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 7, 2020

