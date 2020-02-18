Kyrie Irving Replaces Out-of-favour Pau Gasol As NBPA's Vice President

Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving has been selected as the new Vice President of the National Basketball Players Association on Monday (Tuesday morning IST). Kyrie Irving was voted as the Vice President at the 2020 Winter NBPA Board of Representatives meeting. As per the tweet from the NBPA, Kyrie Irving will now be a part of their Executive Committee.

NBA 2019-20: Nets Kyrie Irving replaces Pau Gasol as the NBPA’s new Vice President

As voted by the players at the 2020 Winter NBPA Board of Representatives meeting, introducing the newest Vice President to the Executive Committee –– @KyrieIrving. pic.twitter.com/TkJ2sXvcXj — NBPA (@TheNBPA) February 17, 2020

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Paul Gasol, who Kyrie Irving replaced, was the NBPA’s Vice President for three years before his term expired. Paul Gasol is currently not signed by any team and has not played the NBA 2019-20 season.

According to NBPA’s rules, a player should be under a standard contract to run for the position. Oklahoma City Thunder’s Chris Paul is the executive committee’s current president, while Andre Iguodala is the first Vice President. Bismack Biyombo, Jaylen Brown, Malcolm Brogdon, CJ McCollum and Garret Temple are also Vice Presidents. Previously, Kyrie Irving has acted as the Brooklyn Nets player representative and spoke for his Nets teammates during NBA meetings.

Kyrie Irving is one of the most high-profile players, who have been elected as NBPA’s Vice President. According to NBA reports, Kyrie Irving will now be involved in a lot of personnel matters. In his six-year NBA career, Kyrie Irving has won the Rookie of the Year, one NBA title and six NBA All-Star team selections. Irving signed with the Brooklyn Nets this offseason in a $136 million deal.

The deal was apparently a result of his strenuous relationship with his former team – Boston Celtics. However, Kyrie Irving has had to sit out of multiple Nets games due to injuries. Currently, Irving is averaging a career-high 27.4 points per game for the Nets.

