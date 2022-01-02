Nets Vs Clippers: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News, And More

Brooklyn Nets are up against Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA 2021-22 match, scheduled to be played at the Barclays Center on Saturday night, as per local time. Nets head into their home clash after facing defeat against Philadelphia 76ers 110-102 in their last match. Whereas, Clippers face Brooklyn after losing to Toronto Raptors 116-108 in their previous clash.

Meanwhile, ahead of Saturday night’s clash, Nets sits second in the NBA 2021-22 points table in the Eastern Conference standings, while Clippers sit sixth in the Western Conference standings. Clippers have won 18 matches and lost 18, while the Nets have won 23 matches and lost 10 games so far. In the last 10 matches of the season, the Nets have a win-loss record of 7-3, while the Clippers have been 4-6. The last time both teams faced each other, Nets defeated Clippers 108-102.

NBA 2021/22, Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Clippers- Injury Report and Team News

Kevin Durant and James Harden will be the two top players from the Nets as Durant is averaging 29.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists in the season while Harden is averaging 29.3 points in the last 10 matches. At the same time, George and Eric Bledsoe will be expected to shine for the Clippers. George is averaging 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and two steals, while Bledsoe is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Joe Harris will miss out on the game for the Nets due to his ankle injury, along with Kyrie Irving and Day’Ron Sharpe. Kessler Edwards sits out of the match due to health and safety protocols. Meanwhile, Brandon Boston, Ivica Zubac, and Jay Scrubb miss the match for the Clippers due to the Covid-19 health and safety protocols. Whereas, Isaiah Hartenstein, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Jason Preston, and Nicolas Batum sit out due to injuries.

NBA 2021/22, Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Clippers: - Live Streaming Details

Basketball fans in India can enjoy the Nets vs Clippers, NBA 2021-22 match by tuning into the live streaming on the NBA website or its mobile app. However, fans have to purchase an NBA League Pass in order to watch the match. The NBA League pass can be bought by paying an annual fee of INR 1,499, or a monthly fee of INR 749. Unfortunately, for Indian fans, the match won’t be telecasted live in the country. The match will start from the Staples Center at 6:00 AM IST on Sunday.

At the same time, NBA fans in the United States (US) can enjoy the live telecast of the Nets vs Clippers, NBA 2021-22 match on their TVs by tuning in to the ABC/ESPN, TNT, NBA TV channels. The live streaming of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of the NBA after the purchase of an NBA League Pass. Meanwhile, NBA fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can enjoy the live telecast of the Nets vs Clippers match by tuning in to the Sky Sports channel on their TVs. The match will be streamed live on the Now TV Sky Sports App. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM on Saturday in the US and at 12:30 AM on Sunday in the UK.

(Instagram Image: @laclippers/@brooklynnets)