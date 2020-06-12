Last Updated:

Nikola Jokic Slims Down Drastically Ahead Of NBA Restart, Fans React In Disbelief

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has slimmed down considerably during the three-month NBA hiatus. Fans on social media are unsure about his transformation.

Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has slimmed down considerably during the three-month NBA hiatus, and fans are unsure if they prefer this version of Jokic over the previous one. Nikola Jokic entered the 2019-20 season listed at 284 lbs. As the season progressed, Jokic started shedding excess weight, which he attributed to his new diet and exercise routine. As it appears, the Nuggets star took his transformation to the next level during the lockdown and the Nikola Jokic after quarantine looks skinnier than ever.

Nikola Jokic after quarantine, Nikola Jokic weight loss

Denver Nuggets president Tim Connelly had already hinted about Nikola Jokic's drastic transformation during a recent interview. "'He's beach-ready. He has abs," Tim Connelly told Altitude Sports Radio. "He showed up in great shape. He's sitting there. He sent me a picture. No shirt on. He's got abs. I've never seen him have abs before." 

On Thursday, the Serbian returned to training with his Nuggets teammates. Per Nuggets coach Michael Malone, Nikola Jokic lost around 25 to 30 lbs since the beginning of the season. Jokic was hitting top form late in the season, prior to its suspension due to the coronavirus lockdown. In the month of February, he averaged 25.5 points, 10 rebounds and 7.2 assists for the Nuggets. In comparison, his season stats read 20.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. Fans on social media are starting to have doubts if he will be able to replicate his form with his new slender frame. Here's how social media reacted to Nikola Jokic weight loss:

Nikola Jokic weight loss, Nikola Jokic memes

 

Nikola Jokic memes: Jokic or Porzingis 

 

Nuggets fans who think Nikola Jokic weight loss could end up hurting him

Denver Nuggets are among the 22 NBA teams that will be heading to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida to play the final part of the season. Nuggets are currently third in the Western Conference behind the LA Lakers and LA Clippers with a 43-22 (win-loss) record. Although the Nuggets are yet to secure a playoff spot, it appears highly likely that Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets are bracing for another run in the postseason.

