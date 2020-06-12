Nikola Jokic Slims Down Drastically Ahead Of NBA Restart, Fans React In Disbelief

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has slimmed down considerably during the three-month NBA hiatus, and fans are unsure if they prefer this version of Jokic over the previous one. Nikola Jokic entered the 2019-20 season listed at 284 lbs. As the season progressed, Jokic started shedding excess weight, which he attributed to his new diet and exercise routine. As it appears, the Nuggets star took his transformation to the next level during the lockdown and the Nikola Jokic after quarantine looks skinnier than ever.

Nikola Jokic after quarantine, Nikola Jokic weight loss

Denver Nuggets president Tim Connelly had already hinted about Nikola Jokic's drastic transformation during a recent interview. "'He's beach-ready. He has abs," Tim Connelly told Altitude Sports Radio. "He showed up in great shape. He's sitting there. He sent me a picture. No shirt on. He's got abs. I've never seen him have abs before."

Lajt varijanta Jokica pic.twitter.com/ZCnbCqxPsu — Bojan Brezovac (@Breza89) June 11, 2020

On Thursday, the Serbian returned to training with his Nuggets teammates. Per Nuggets coach Michael Malone, Nikola Jokic lost around 25 to 30 lbs since the beginning of the season. Jokic was hitting top form late in the season, prior to its suspension due to the coronavirus lockdown. In the month of February, he averaged 25.5 points, 10 rebounds and 7.2 assists for the Nuggets. In comparison, his season stats read 20.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. Fans on social media are starting to have doubts if he will be able to replicate his form with his new slender frame. Here's how social media reacted to Nikola Jokic weight loss:

Nikola Jokic weight loss, Nikola Jokic memes

Jokic is living out the opposite of the 'My Plans/2020' Meme. pic.twitter.com/I0IsmQJ5lp — theScore (@theScore) June 11, 2020

There’s no way this is Nikola Jokic. Nope. Will not believe it



(Via @Breza89) pic.twitter.com/FW92oybXbk — Mickstape (@MickstapeShow) June 11, 2020

Live look at the Nikola Jokic diet while the NBA season was suspended



pic.twitter.com/rf9niTlZoB — alex (@AlexUlrichh) June 11, 2020

Nikola Jokic went from thicc to slim during quarantine pic.twitter.com/EkyW3YbYC8 — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) June 11, 2020

Nikola Jokic memes: Jokic or Porzingis

Nikola Jokic and Kristaps Porzingis when they see each other after quarantine pic.twitter.com/gyghE1z0ns — smirf (@tricflairwoo) June 11, 2020

Apparently, this is Nikola Jokic and NOT Kristaps Porzingis. Huh? pic.twitter.com/lpWa8HfBYr — Alejandro Guerra (@Cinephile420) June 11, 2020

Nikola Jokic when the 2019-20 NBA season started vs Nikola Jokic now pic.twitter.com/Zdyy2BTBdd — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) June 11, 2020

Nuggets fans who think Nikola Jokic weight loss could end up hurting him

I’m worried Jokic is too skinny now — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) June 11, 2020

So yeah, Jokic is now too skinny and I predict bad things. Gonna be a fun podcast tonight. — Gordon Gross (@GMoneyNuggs) June 11, 2020

Jokic will ABSOLUTELY regret getting skinny. Some guys just need to be fat — KFC (@KFCBarstool) June 11, 2020

Denver Nuggets are among the 22 NBA teams that will be heading to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida to play the final part of the season. Nuggets are currently third in the Western Conference behind the LA Lakers and LA Clippers with a 43-22 (win-loss) record. Although the Nuggets are yet to secure a playoff spot, it appears highly likely that Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets are bracing for another run in the postseason.

