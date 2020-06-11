Steph Curry, Klay Thompson Will Be Back At Warriors' Training Camp: Steve Kerr

With the NBA coming back in July with only 22 teams, the Golden State Warriors' NBA 2019-20 season is officially over. Led by Steph Curry and head coach Steve Kerr, the Warriors made it to the NBA post-season for seven consecutive years before finishing at the bottom of the league this season. During a recent interview, Kerr revealed how the team is preparing and how the Warriors will be back from the training camp later this year.

Steve Kerr says Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson will attend the Warriors training camp

During a recent interview with San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau, Kerr revealed that he expects Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green to return for the potential training camp meant for teams left out of the NBA return in July. This camp will help the teams make up for the huge gap between the regular season end and December's schedule of the 2020-21 season beginning. Kerr stated that the Warriors need to get the team together 'for a period of time'. He would not consider them voluntary workouts, since the team would go on a nine-month break. He added that he would be shocked if anyone said they do not want to work as everyone knows they need to work.

Kerr also explained that the league has been 'great' about teams not travelling to resume the season scheduling their training camps. As per reports, teams that have been left out of the current format were 'disappointed and concerned' about how these months will affect their teams financially as well as competitively. Out of the eight teams that are left out, the Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons were reported to be talking with the league about mandatory summer training camps and some fall leagues that could help them deal with the gap.

The Warriors were plagued with injury even before the 2019-20 season began, as Klay Thompson was sidelined completely due to his ACL tear during the NBA Finals. Steph Curry broke his hand in October 2019 and returned for only one game in March before the league was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to NBA reports, the Warriors might have a 14 percent chance of landing the No.1 overall draft pick for in the upcoming NBA Draft.

NBA restart date

The NBA Board of Governors today approved a competitive format to restart the 2019-20 season with 22 teams returning to play and a tentative start date of Friday, July 31.



Full release: https://t.co/NYm89lLkX2 — NBA (@NBA) June 4, 2020

