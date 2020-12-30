Nikola Jokic Triple-double Record For Nuggets, Bucks' Most 3s In A Game Light Up NBA

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic surpassed Fat Lever's record for the most triple-doubles (44) in the history of the franchise following his team's 115-125 defeat against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. The Serbian racked up his third triple-double of the NBA 2020-21 season and recorded an impressive 26 points, 12 assists, and 11 rebounds against the Kings. Jokic also moved into ninth place on the list of most triple-doubles in NBA history.

ALSO READ: Practice Time Will Be In Short Supply In NBA This Season

Nikola Jokic triple-double record at Denver Nuggets

On Tuesday, Nikola Jokic claimed his record 44th triple-double for the Denver Nuggets - the most in the history of the franchise - during their game against the Sacramento Kings. It was the 25-year-old's third triple-double in four games this season as he surpassed Fat Lever's haul of 43 triple-doubles. The two-time NBA All-Star had achieved the milestone during his six years at Denver.

Jokic managed to claim his 44th triple-double in just his 5th season with the Nuggets. He is currently averaging 24.5 points, 13.5 assists, and 11.8 rebounds. In fact, he's been just one rebound shy of recording a triple-double in all of the four opening games this season.

ALSO READ: By Looks Of Scores, The NBA Is Off To A 'strange' Start

Unfortunately for Jokic, his triple-double against the Kings went in vain as the Nuggets ended up losing the game. It was the third defeat for the Nuggets this season, with their only win coming against the Houston Rockets on Monday. Jokic managed a career-high 18 assists during that game.

ALSO READ: Bucks Set NBA Record For 3's, Roll Past Heat 144-97

Milwauk33333333333333333333333333333 Bucks.



Full highlights from tonight’s record-breaking performance. pic.twitter.com/6Wk1M4XoZP — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 30, 2020

Milwaukee Bucks 3s record vs Miami Heat

Tuesday night also saw the Milwaukee Bucks set a new record in the NBA with their 29 3-pointers during their 144-97 thrashing of Eastern Conference giants, the Miami Heat. The Bucks showered a flurry of three-pointers during their game against the Heat. They eventually broke the previous record which was set by the Rockets during their game against the Phoenix Suns on April 7, 2019.

The Bucks shot 29 for 51 from beyond the arc, two nights after their defeat against the New York Knicks. The Bucks also set the record for having 12 players grabbing at least one three-pointer. Surprisingly, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was the only player from the Bucks team who failed to manage a 3. The Bucks recorded their second win of the season with the trouncing of the Heat.

ALSO READ: Dion Waiters Gives Controversial Reason Behind Considering NBA Retirement

Image Credits - NBA History, Bucks Instagram