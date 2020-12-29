Dion Waiters Gives Controversial Reason Behind Considering NBA Retirement

In October, Dion Waiters won the 2020 NBA Championship along with the Los Angeles Lakers. Though he is currently unsigned, Waiters has proven he is a player teams can rely on. However, as the 2020-21 season progresses, the Syracruse star spoke about possibly retiring from the NBA.

Is Dion Waiters contemplating retirement after Lakers championship?

Although he is aged 29 with eight years of experience, Waiters is already considering retirement. During an Instagram live, Waiters spoke about thinking of retirement, especially since he still remains a free agent even after winning a championship with the Lakers. As per Waiters, 'politics' is the reason he has been thinking about retirement.

“I been contemplating it though, about retiring. It’s the politics for me. Game-wise, we know what’s up. I just can’t do the politics, man. We ain’t going over that water. I’ll retire before that.”

Dion Waiters NBA stats

In 2012, Waiters was the Round 1 No. 4 pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He played three seasons with the team before being sent to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2015. Since then, he has played with the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers. He has averaged 13.1 points in his career.

Dion Waiters contract

Jeanie Buss thanked JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, Danny Green, Troy Daniels, Dion Waiters, JR Smith and DeMarcus Cousins for their contributions to the title. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 23, 2020

After the Lakers title, Waiters is not signed to any team and is under no contract. He was signed to a one-year deal with the Lakers, which ended after the 2019-20 season. The 29-year-old is yet to sign with any other team.

He was traded by the Heat to the Memphis Grizzlies, who needed his salary in the Justin Winslow to Grizzlies trade involving Andre Iguodala. The Grizzlies eventually waived him, only for Lakers to sign him in March. However, with his countless controversies, teams are reported to be wary of signing him to a commited contract.

Dion Waiters salary and net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Waiters is worth $2 million. Before the Lakers started training at the NBA bubble, Dion Waiters signed a $503,656 contract with the team. As a total, he has warned $67,522,926 in his career. He has earned the most of his salary with the Miami Heat ($32,762,689).

