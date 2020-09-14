Nuggets Upset Clippers 3-1 Lead With 111-98 Win, Fans Convinced About The "Clippers Curse"

With a 3-2 lead, the Los Angeles Clippers were looking to seal their series with a win on Sunday. However, the Denver Nuggets pulled through with a 111-98 Game 6 victory, forcing a Game 7. The Nuggets have saved themselves from elimination for the second time this season, while the Clippers have another game between them and the franchise's first Conference Finals.

Fans believe the Clipper curse exits as Nuggets upset Clippers 3-1 lead

Wow man. The Clippers just falling apart in front of our eyes. That curse is real!!! — Thadeacon (@Thadeacon_) September 13, 2020

Incase you all didn’t know yes the clippers curse is a thing — Its🅱️randon🤟🏾🖤 (@bscobey13) September 13, 2020

If the Clippers lose Game 7 the Clippers Curse is real😳 — Matt🌎☄️💕®️ (@MattDontCap) September 13, 2020

If the Clippers lose this series, just move ‘em to Seattle. Only way to get rid of this curse is to give us the SuperSonics back 😂 — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) September 13, 2020

Not even kawhi could break the clipper curse smfh pic.twitter.com/hypC6UwNkF — kenny (@vinsmoke3k) September 13, 2020

The LA Clippers, who are yet to win an NBA title, have never even reached the Western Conference Finals. With a 3-1 lead, the Clippers were looking to secure their spot in the WCF. However, the Nuggets edged past them with a 13-point margin. Fans on Twitter expressed their disappointment at the Clippers blowing away their lead, convinced that the infamous Clipper Curse exists.

People started talking about the curse since Chris Paul's time with the franchise and even included Kobe Bryant "almost" joining the Clippers before deciding against it. "Not even kawhi could break the clipper curse smfh," a user wrote. Others celebrated the Nuggets victory, praising Nikola Jokic for his stunning performance.

Nuggets force Nuggets vs Clippers Game 7 after 111-98 victory

Game 6 saw the Clippers blow a 63-47 third-quarter lead, as the Nuggets managed to save their season once again. Jokic scored 34 points, 14 rebounds and 7 assists for the team, while Jamal Murray scored 21 points. Gary Harris added 16 points, while Michael Porter Jr scored 13 points. If the Nuggets advance to the semi-finals against the Los Angeles Lakers, they will be the first team in history to rally from two 3-1 deficits in one NBA postseason.

“The guys that we have, the chemistry that we have… we’ve come together and really played well.”@BeMore27 on Denver forcing a Game 7 against the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/9HYgubDmVO — NBA TV (@NBATV) September 13, 2020

Paul George scored team-high 33 points for the Clippers, while Kawhi Leonard recorded 25 points. Lou Williams added 14 points. As per ESPN, the Clippers are currently 0-7 in games where they could secure a Conference Finals spot. The Clippers had a 19-point lead by halftime, which the Nuggets changed into an 85-81 advantage with around 10 minutes left on the clock. The Game 7 is scheduled for Tuesday, 9:00 PM EST (Wednesday, 6:30 AM IST).

