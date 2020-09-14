Last Updated:

Nuggets Upset Clippers 3-1 Lead With 111-98 Win, Fans Convinced About The "Clippers Curse"

The Denver Nuggets saved themselves from elimination by edging past Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers with a 111-98 score, forcing a Game 7.

Nuggets

With a 3-2 lead, the Los Angeles Clippers were looking to seal their series with a win on Sunday. However, the Denver Nuggets pulled through with a 111-98 Game 6 victory, forcing a Game 7. The Nuggets have saved themselves from elimination for the second time this season, while the Clippers have another game between them and the franchise's first Conference Finals. 

Fans believe the Clipper curse exits as Nuggets upset Clippers 3-1 lead

The LA Clippers, who are yet to win an NBA title, have never even reached the Western Conference Finals. With a 3-1 lead, the Clippers were looking to secure their spot in the WCF. However, the Nuggets edged past them with a 13-point margin. Fans on Twitter expressed their disappointment at the Clippers blowing away their lead, convinced that the infamous Clipper Curse exists.

People started talking about the curse since Chris Paul's time with the franchise and even included Kobe Bryant "almost" joining the Clippers before deciding against it. "Not even kawhi could break the clipper curse smfh," a user wrote. Others celebrated the Nuggets victory, praising Nikola Jokic for his stunning performance. 

Nuggets force Nuggets vs Clippers Game 7 after 111-98 victory

Game 6 saw the Clippers blow a 63-47 third-quarter lead, as the Nuggets managed to save their season once again. Jokic scored 34 points, 14 rebounds and 7 assists for the team, while Jamal Murray scored 21 points. Gary Harris added 16 points, while Michael Porter Jr scored 13 points. If the Nuggets advance to the semi-finals against the Los Angeles Lakers, they will be the first team in history to rally from two 3-1 deficits in one NBA postseason. 

Paul George scored team-high 33 points for the Clippers, while Kawhi Leonard recorded 25 points. Lou Williams added 14 points. As per ESPN, the Clippers are currently 0-7 in games where they could secure a Conference Finals spot.  The Clippers had a 19-point lead by halftime, which the Nuggets changed into an 85-81 advantage with around 10 minutes left on the clock. The Game 7 is scheduled for Tuesday, 9:00 PM EST (Wednesday, 6:30 AM IST). 

