Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade: Clippers Planning To Pursue Bucks' Main Man

Right before the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated from the NBA playoffs, multiple reports focused on a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, especially to the Miami Heat. However, other teams like the Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors and the LA Clippers have also been linked with the reigning NBA MVP. According to a recent report by The Ringer's Kevin O’Connor, the Clippers will also be expected to throw their hat in the ring for a possible Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, even though his first choice remains staying with the Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo trade: Will the Clippers pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo?

The Clippers are expected to pursue a trade for Giannis, per @KevinOConnorNBA



Giannis reportedly has an “admiration” for Doc Rivers. — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 9, 2020

After the Bucks' loss to the Heat during the Eastern Conference semi-finals, Giannis asserted that he is not yet moving on from the Wisconsin-based team. However, O'Conner's article focuses on the fact that the Clippers could plan and pursue him next year. As per their sources, Giannis admires Clippers head coach Doc Rivers. However, there was no other confirmation for Giannis' side. Like the entire 2019-20 season, the Heat, Warriors, Raptors and Dallas Mavericks were once again listed as other teams wanting to acquire the Greek Freak.

NBA trade rumours: Giannis contract up for supermax extension

The rumours have gained momentum this season as the 25-year-old star will enter the final season of his contract with the Bucks. O'Conner's report also doesn't specify if the Clippers will want a trade or pursue him during free agency. While Montrezl Harrell could be traded, he could also sign a better deal with the Clippers or some other team next year. Giannis is currently signed to a $245 million five-year contract and will be eligible for a supermax contract after this season. If the Clippers do plan to sign Giannis, they might have to let either of Kawhi Leonard or Paul George go.

Giannis to Bucks: Bucks star dismisses NBA trade rumours

Ever since the Bucks failed to reach the NBA Finals last year, reports have hinted at Giannis leaving Milwaukee to pursue an NBA title. However, during a recent interview with Yahoo! Sports, the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year addressed those rumours once and for all. "It’s not happening. That’s not happening,” Antetokounmpo told Yahoo! Sports when asked about leaving Milwaukee. He spoke about the NBA title that keeps escaping his grasp, saying that "if winning a championship was easy, everyone would have one." According to Giannis, though the loss was disappointing, they have to move on.

