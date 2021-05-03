Nuggets Vs Lakers Prediction: NBA Live, Channel And Head To Head Stats

The Los Angeles Lakers will be facing the Denver Nuggets on a three-game losing streak. While the team had LeBron James back along with Anthony Davis, the NBA icon left their loss vs Toronto Raptors due to a sore ankle. Without Davis or James playing against the Denver Nuggets, it might be difficult for the team to snap their losing streak.

The Lakers say LeBron James, who checked out with nearly seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, did not return against Toronto because of a sore right ankle. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 3, 2021

While James' ankle soreness was a problem for many, the four-time NBA Finals MVP is not worried about the sore ankle. As per James, his ankle was "really good" at the beginning of the game and only got sore towards the end of the game. "I don't have too much level of concern, but I need to be healthy," James said, scoring 19 points and 11 rebounds for the team in 28 minutes of play.

Nuggets vs Lakers prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers will beat the Denver Nuggets.

Nuggets vs Lakers live stream: How to watch NBA live telecast in India

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

How to watch NBA telecast live

Date and Time: Monday, May 3, 10:00 PM EST (Tuesday, May 4, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA

Nuggets vs Lakers NBA channel (the USA only) – Spectrum SportsNet and ESPN.

Nuggets vs Lakers head to head

This will be the third time both teams will meet for the 2020-21 season. The Lakers won the first game, while the Nuggets bagged the second one.

NBA standings

As of now, the Los Angeles Lakers are ranked seventh in the Western Conference. The team was previously ranked second in the West, recently losing multiple games. Without LeBron James and Anthony Davis for multiple games, the 2020 title winners lost back-to-back games. While the Lakers were ranked fifth some days ago, the Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers have now overtaken James and his team. The Denver Nuggets, on the other hand, are ranked third. The top eight teams from one conference qualify for the playoffs.

