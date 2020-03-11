Nuggets Vs Mavericks Live Streaming, How To Watch NBA Game In India, Preview, Squads

The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat will face each other on Wednesday morning at 5:30 AM IST (Tuesday 4:00 PM PST). The Nuggets vs Mavericks live game will be held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA. Here are the Nuggets vs Mavericks live streaming details, Nuggets vs Mavericks live telecast in India and the Nuggets vs Mavericks live game preview.

Also read | Michigan State shakes off sloppy play to beat Nebraska 86-65

Nuggets vs Mavericks live streaming: How to watch Nuggets vs Mavericks live telecast in India

Indian fans who wish to watch the NBA games will have to use the FanCode app. Once subscribed to the app, fans can watch any game live or on-demand throughout the NBA 2019-20 season. For the Nuggets vs Mavericks game, fans will have to tune in at 5:30 AM IST on Wednesday. While FanCode recommends the app, they also have a website that can be accessed. Here is how to watch Nuggets vs Mavericks live game on Sony LIV.

Also read | Monk, Bridges lead Hornets over cold-shooting Bulls, 103-93

Nuggets vs Mavericks live streaming: How to watch Nuggets vs Mavericks live game on Sony LIV in India

Viewers can live stream the NBA 2019-20 matches on the app Sony LIV. A premium membership is required to watch sports content. The subscription cost is ₹199 per month.

Also read | Allen Iverson breaks down while talking about his memories with Kobe Bryant

Nuggets vs Mavericks live streaming: How to watch the Nuggets vs Mavericks live telecast in India

The games are usually are also broadcasted on Ten1, Ten 3 or ESPN. The Nuggets vs Mavericks game is not scheduled to be broadcasted on Indian television.

Nuggets vs Mavericks live streaming: Nuggets vs Mavericks preview

The Mavericks currently have a 39-27 win-loss record and are ranked 7th in the Western Conference. The Nuggets are ranked third in the West with a 43-21 record. Nikola Jokic is leading the Denver Nuggets with 20.3 points per game.

Jamal Murray follows with an average of 18.7 points. Will Barton (14.9 ppg), Paul Millsap (12 ppg) and Gary Harris (11.6 ppg) are averaging in double digits. Luka Doncic is Mavericks' top performer. He is currently averaging at a near triple-double with 28.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game. Kristaps Porzingis (19.2 ppg) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (15.9 ppg) have also been performing well.

Also read | Sessoms carries Binghamton past Mass.-Lowell 86-84