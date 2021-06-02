Orlando Magic Guard Terrence Ross Has $200,000-worth Lamborghini STOLEN

Orlando Magic star Terrence Ross had a bizarre incident to share this week. As per the NBA guard had his expensive car, a Lamborghini, stolen. Not only was the car stolen, but the culprit reportedly also totalled the car.

Orlando Magic's Terrence Ross' $200,000-worth Lamborghini was stolen

As per recent reports, Ross' orange Lamborghini SUV was stolen by thieves from a dealership. They took the car out on a ride, and also evaded authorities with the car before totalling it. “Rip to my urus,” Ross wrote in the caption of an Instagram post he made, writing that Orlando police informed him about his car being stolen. He referred to the car as his whip.

The car was reportedly stolen from the Lamborghini dealership at Field Motorcars in 33rd Street, Florida. “I’m super confused,” Ross said in his video. ”Like what car? I didn’t go anywhere last night". His car was at the dealership for repairing, and was "completely totaled".

The car had been spotted sometime after it was stoled, and later crashed in Maitland. Unfortunately, those who stole the car fled the scene, and an investigation is underway to try and reach them. Ross also explained that the people who stole his car grabbed keys at random, which belonged to his car.

“The key that they stumbled upon was my key, my key to my flat Lambo gets stolen off the lot, they take this car and they start driving,” Ross explained, adding that the pursuit started in Winter Garden. “They start the chase, the dudes take off, in my whip, they take off in my whip, smash it, lose control of it and crash it into the side of a building, completely totaled".

Terrence Ross Lamborghini

The car is a 2021 Lamborghini Urus – a supersport vehicle equipped with a twin-turbo V8 engine. Ross bought the car for his birthday three months ago, and even posted about the ride on IG, stating that it cost him money. As per reports, the Urus is worth $218,000 and more.

NBA Playoffs semifinals

While the Orlando Magic are not in contention, the NBA playoffs are underway. While most Round 1 series is still going on, we have the Milwaukee Bucks-Brooklyn Nets semifinals confirmed in the East. The Philadelphia 76ers, on the other hand, have a 3-1 lead over the Washington Wizards, one game away from their Round 1 win. The Atlanta Hawks, too, have a 3-1 advantage over the NY Knicks.

NBA scores yesterday

Phoenix Suns beat LA Lakers 115-85 – Round 1 Game 5 – Sunds lead 3-2

Denver Nuggets beat Portland Trail Blazers 147-140 OT – Round 1 Game 5 – Nuggets lead 3-2

Nets beat Boston Celtics 123-109 – Round 1 Game 5 – Nets win 4-1

(Image credits: NBA website)