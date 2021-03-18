P.J Tucker Trade Update: Veteran Set To Team Up With Giannis Antetokounmpo At Bucks

With the second half of the 2020-21 NBA season underway, the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks have acquired P.J. Tucker from the Houston Rockets. While the Rockets are have fallen to a dismal losing streak of 18 losses in a row, the Bucks are looking to prepare for a deep playoffs run later this year. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski also reported that though the P.J Tucker trade has been finalized, the team is not done trading.

NBA trade rumors: P.J. Tucker trade from the Houston Rockets completed

As per reports, the P.J Tucker trade to the Bucks from the Rockets has been completed. Wojnarowski added that the Rockets traded Rodions Kurucs and the 2022 first-round pick, while the Bucks gave DJ Augustin, DJ Wilson along with a 2023 unprotected first-round pick. If the Bucks' pick does not fall in the top nine, the Rockets can swap for the 2021 second-round pick.

As per NBA trade rumors, they might also trade Torrey Craig to the Phoenix Suns.

P.J Tucker stats

Tucker has spent multiple seasons with the Rockets, starting from the 2017-18 campaign. As per the P.J Tucker, he is averaging 4.4 points and 4.6 rebounds this season, shooting a good 31.4% from the three-point range. "I want to be where whoever wants me. That’s the kind of player I am. I leave my heart on the floor every single night. I want to be where I’m wanted," Tucker said while speaking to the reporters before the season began. While his numbers and stats have dropped, he can provide some veteran guidance and roughness to the Bucks for their postseason.

The Bucks are currently third in the Eastern Conference with 26 wins and 14 losses. While the team is safely headed to the postseason, experts have pointed out their fall in consistency, at least as compared to their 2019-20 season. Still, though the team led the league last season, they failed to make it past the Conference Semifinals vs the Miami Heat.

With a few trades to peak the roster, the team could ensure a deeper playoff run, especially with the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets in contention. Giannis Antetokounmpo is leading the team by averaging 29.1 points per game, not drawing the same attention as his previous two MVP seasons.

P.J Tucker net worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth, the P.J Tucker net worth is estimated at $13 million. He is currently signed to a four-year, $31,878,148 contract. Having performed for the team, reports hint that he has been looking to sign a better contract.

(Image credits: PJ Tucker, Milwaukee Bucks Instagram)