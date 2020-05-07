Patrick Ewing Says He Is Not Watching The Last Dance Because 'he Had To Live Through It'

Patrick Ewing was drafted by the New York Knicks a year after the Chicago Bulls acquired Michael Jordan. Before the 1985 NBA Draft Lottery, NBC's Pat O'Brien made a statement saying that NBA will now see the 'Ewing Era'. However, Michael Jordan dominated the 1990s, and the Ewing era never transpired.

Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing's rivalry

Many reports believe that Patrick Ewing's career was most affected by Michael Jordan. Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing played each other even before the NBA in 1982 when Jordan's North Carolina Tar Heels beat Patrick Ewing's Georgetown Hoyas to win the NCAA championship. Michael Jordan faced Patrick Ewing five times in the NBA playoffs, with Jordan defeating Patrick Ewing every time. Many people also looked at Ewing's 1994 NBA Finals appearance as a result of Jordan's 1993 retirement.

Patrick Ewing's interview with Dan Patrick

Patrick Ewing reveals why he is not watching Michael Jordan's The Last Dance

Patrick Ewing recently appeared on The Dan Patrick Show, where he discussed his rivalry with Michael Jordan and The Last Dance. According to Ewing, he had to live through the Michae Jordan era and is not interested in doing so again. Ewing has had to live through Jordan and every battle they went through and does not want a documentary 'rubbing it' in his face.

He added that he watches some it and then shuts it off 'to go do other things'. He says he does not need to watch it to know how great Jordan is. Though Ewing may not have won a championship due to Jordan, both of them went on to become great friends. The New York Knicks also tried signing Michael Jordan in 1996 via free agency. Ewing was also one of the few players to attend Jordan's 2013 wedding to Yvette Prieto.

