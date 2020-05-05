The Last Dance Episodes 5 And 6 Averaged 5.5 Million Viewers: Report

The Last Dance episodes 5 and 6 were released this Sunday (Monday IST) and reportedly averaged 5.5 million viewers. The Last Dance episodes 5 and 6 viewership was 5.8 million viewers and 5.2 million viewers respectively. While ratings and viewership in Chicago are said to have dropped, the overall The Last Dance episodes 5 and 6 viewership numbers are reportedly 62% more than the last documentary debut on ESPN (You Don’t Know Bo in 2012).

The Last Dance episodes 5 and 6 viewership numbers

With Sunday's episodes featuring the Lakers, Knicks, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson and Madison Square Garden, the New York (+11%) and Los Angeles (+12%) markets were both up double digits compared to episodes 1 through 4. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 4, 2020

The Last Dance episodes 5 and 6 viewership averages 5.5 million viewers

As per reports, The Last Dance is still being consumed mainly by people aged between 18-49. Among adults aged 18-49, the episodes averaged 2.9 million viewers. Episode 5 averaged 3.1 million viewers while Episode 6 averaged 2.8 million viewers. NBA reports also talk about the re-airs and on-demand viewing, which bring in larger numbers.

Currently, Episodes 1 and 2 have an average minute audience of 13 million and 13.1 million respectively. This is a 100% increase that the previous predictions, as per reports. A week after their releases, Episodes 3 and 4 now have 11.3 million and 10.9 million viewers respectively, which are reported to be more than the first two episodes after their release.

The Last Dance is now the most-viewed documentary in ESPN history. As per reports, The Last Dance viewership numbers surpassed expectations and 'blew away' everyone's 'optimistic projections.' It is also the most-viewed ESPN broadcast in 2020 since the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between LSU and Clemson in January.

The documentary also reportedly suppressed Oscar winner O.J.: Made in America. The docu-series' 6.1 million is a 79 percent increase over the ABC-aired 2016 broadcast of ESPN's in-depth analysation of OJ Simpson's career and trial. It also being seen as the best original content on any Disney-owned sports channel since George Washington was the US President in 2004.

The Last Dance viewers

“The Last Dance” episodes 3 and 4 continue audience momentum from premiere. pic.twitter.com/lOLa2PDzvo — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 27, 2020

The Last Dance episodes 5 and 6 ratings

Here are The Last Dance episodes 5 and 6 ratings for the top five metered markets:

Chicago – 11.4 rating

Greensboro – 5.7 rating

Raleigh-Durham – 5.5 rating

Charlotte – 4.7 rating

San Diego – 4.5 rating

