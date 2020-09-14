Pau Gasol Names Newborn Child Gianna In Honour Of Kobe Bryant's Daughter

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Pau Gasol paid tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna by naming his newborn child 'Gianna'. Bryant's former Lakers teammate, Gasol made the announcement on Sunday via social media where he and his wife, Catherine, welcomed their daughter, Elisabet Gianna Gasol.

Gasol posted a picture of him and Catherine holding Elisabet's little hand, with the newborn firmly gripping her mother's finger. "Our little one has finally arrived!" Pau Gasol wrote on Instagram. "The delivery went really well and we couldn't be happier!! Elisabet Gianna Gasol, a very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter!!" Gasol even added '#girldad' which is yet another homage to Kobe Bryant being a proud father of four daughters.

Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa, celebrated the birth of Pau Gasol's daughter on Instagram, posting a message: "My goddaughter is here!!!!"

Prior to the announcement of the birth of his daughter, the Spaniard celebrated his first wedding anniversary with his wife, Catherine McDonnell. The duo got hitched in July 2019.

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed earlier this year in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California. Bryant's sudden death took the sporting community by shock, with tributes pouring in from all around the world.

Gasol, 45, played for the Lakers between 2008 and 2014, winning the NBA championship twice. During his playing days, Pau Gasol was known to be a good friend of Kobe Bryant, a relationship they maintained even after hanging up their boots. Last month, Gasol and his wife went on a boat trip with Vanessa Bryant and her three daughters - Natalia, Bianka and Capri. "My wife, my future baby, my sister and my nieces. So much beauty in one picture," he wrote in the caption.

Pau Gasol's NBA career

The Spaniard joined the NBA in 2001, being drafted as the No. 3 overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies. He joined the Lakers in 2008, playing a crucial role in the squad led by Kobe Bryant in the championship wins in 2008 and 2009. After leaving the Lakers, Gasol played for the Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs and most recently for the Milwaukee Bucks, whom he left in 2019 without making a single appearance. The six-time NBA All-star finished his NBA career with 17 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

(Image Credits: Pau Gasol Instagram)