Paul George Has The Best Response To Dudley's New Book: 'Dudes Love Throwing My Name In'

The NBA 2019-20 season was completed in a bubble environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which had players staying in an enclosed space of the Walt Disney World in Orlando. Players described the bubble with varying emotions, mostly affected by the isolation. Teams who made the 2020 Finals stayed longer, while some returned home after the regular-season games held at the beginning.

This week, Los Angeles Lakers veteran Jared Dudley released his book 'Inside the NBA Bubble: A Championship Season under Quarantine', which explores their time inside the NBA bubble. What was discussed, however, was what Dudley wrote about Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George.

“But we think it’s disrespectful for Paul George, who hasn’t won, to put himself on the level of Bron and AD," Dudley says in his book. "This motivates us". George was asked about the excerpt in an interview later on.

Paul George comments on Jared Dudley book about the NBA bubble

“God bless him. God bless you, Jared Dudley. I don’t know what it is. Dudes love throwing my name in stuff, but god bless you, Jared.”



Paul George when asked about Jared Dudley’s comments about him. #Clippers pic.twitter.com/wkCrLvnxGq — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 4, 2021

"God bless him," is what George said when asked about the same. He added that he does know what it is, but "dudes love throwing" his name in "stuff". "But God Bless you, Jared". While it is not clear as to what Dudley is referring to, it could be George talking about him and Kawhi Leonard being the best duo in the league.

After the 2020 title, many considered Anthony Davis and LeBron James the best duo the league – trumping even Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. NBA Twitter debated about the comment, some siding with Dudley, some with George. Some even asked who Dudley was, and how could he call out someone like George.

“A book?! Jared Dudley?! ... I know I can't cuss on here so I won't, but who cares?"



Tyronn Lue responds to Jared Dudley after Paul George comments 😤



(via @TomerAzarly)pic.twitter.com/xnOmsn3JTU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 3, 2021

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue was also asked about the comment. "A book?! Jared Dudley?!" he asked, adding that he cannot cuss on camera while maintaining that he does not care.

Jared Dudley Lakers contract

Early December, the Lakers re-signed Dudley to a one-year contract. Dudley contributed from the bench, averaging 1.5 points and 1.2 rebounds in 45 regular-season games for the team. Dudley is playing his 14th NBA season.

