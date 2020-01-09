Paul George Dismisses Montrezl Harrell's Claim Of Power Struggle Within Clippers Squad

Paul George and the rest of LA Clippers squad scraped through a narrow win against the struggling New York Knicks outfit on Monday (Tuesday morning IST). They were in dire need of a win after a game to forget against the Memphis Grizzlies a day before. Post the loss to the Grizzlies, Clippers star Montrezl Harrell gave a dubious interview which hinted at a possible rift in the LA-based team's dressing room. However, Paul George has denied all these rumours with a swift reply.

Montrezl Harrell brought his A-Game in the win against the New York Knicks

34 PTS / 61.9 FG% / 6 REB / 3 AST



An All-Star performance from @MONSTATREZZ 👉 https://t.co/kw8BZudidp pic.twitter.com/ye3yF38S0t — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 6, 2020

Paul George dismissed rumours of a rift in the LA Clippers dressing room after Montrezl Harrell comments

Montrezl Harrell on the vibe of the Clippers locker room after the Grizzlies loss:



"I don't know brother. That may be another problem right there." pic.twitter.com/Rqr6cmkUCf — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) January 4, 2020

Paul George, who joined the LA Clippers in a blockbuster deal from Oklahoma City Thunder to play alongside Kawhi Leonard, dismissed any claims of an inner power struggle within the LA squad after a sudden drop in form. The Clippers, who were without the services of star player Kawhi Leonard, were made to work hard in order to beat the Knicks by a 135-132 scoreline. In conversation with Ben Golliver of Washington Post, Paul George said that “We’re shaping up well… We’re going through this experience w/ a full-on team mindset… [The locker room] isn’t an issue at all. It’s coming from a guy who wants to win & it’s coming from a good place.”

Paul George with this gorgeous dunk from behind the basket against the Knicks

Image Courtesy: Paul George Twitter