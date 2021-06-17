Paul George Silences Critics As 'Playoff P' Leads Clippers To Crucial Win

The Los Angeles Clippers might be on their way to make some history, one win away from the Western Conference Finals. While the team faced hurdles on their way here, the Jazz vs Clippers series is leaning towards Los Angeles, who have Paul George leading them with newfound spirit. On Wednesday (Thursday IST), George led them to a 119-111 Game 5 win over the Utah Jazz.

NBA Playoffs 2021: 'Playoff P' leads Los Angeles Clippers to crucial Game 5 victory

Before Game 5 began, it was announced that Kawhi Leonard would be sidelined. A crucial part of their lineup, Leonard's absence was a big cause for concern. Like last year, the Clippers are one step away from reaching the Western Conference Finals to make history. Not only that, but winning and advancing will also be redemption for the team that blew their 3-1 lead last season.

This season, Paul Goerge is not ready to let that happen. The 31-year-old Clippers star was exactly what his team needed, dropping 37 points against the Jazz. George, dealing with criticism throughout, kept his cool, winning the team Game 5 – probably the most crucial for them this season.

"This was the biggest game of our season," George said after the game. "Especially being down our best player. We knew coming into this, we had to play together. We had to step up".

The Clippers have been wowing fans and experts this postseason, starting with their Round 1 series against the Dallas Mavericks. What looked like a win for Mavericks turned into a seven-game series, the Clippers coming out on top with continued hope for an NBA title this year.

Last year, George was heavily blamed for their Round 2 loss vs the Denver Nuggets. He failed to score and ended up with his jerseys being burnt by fans. Utah Jazz fans continued with "Playoff P" and "overrated" chants, which did little to distract George.

Paul George stats

Paul George at the end of the 3rd Quarter:



30 Points

13 Rebounds

5 Assists

61% FG

3/6 3PM



Revenge game. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hp6fw5WodC — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 17, 2021

Goerge finished Game 5 with 37 points, 16 rebounds and 5 assists – a scored which no other Clipper has had in a playoff game. He has been averaging 25.9 points in the playoffs, shooting 45.5% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range. Game 6 is scheduled on Friday (Saturday IST) at Clippers home (Staples Center) in Los Angeles.

