Paul George Turns Santa For Families Of Stroke Victims By Hosting Christmas Dinner

Basketball News

Los Angeles Clippers' star Paul George hosts the families of stroke victims for special Christmas dinner at Dave & Buster’s in Hollywood on Wednesday.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Paul George

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George has been impressive for the NBA team this season. The former Oklahoma City Thunder player joined the Clippers for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, five first-round draft picks and the rights to swap two other first-round picks. While George is in tremendous form on the basketball court, he has also been doing some great things for the community in Los Angeles off it.

LA Clippers' Kawhi Leonard and Paul George create NBA history

LA Clippers star Paul George spreads the Christmas cheer

LA Clippers’ star Paul George and his foundation held their third annual Christmas celebration in the honour of families of people who have suffered a heart stroke in the past. George is passionate about this project as his mother, Paulette, experienced a stroke when he was just 6 years old. On his return to Los Angeles, Paul George wants to use this platform to bring awareness to the issue, while celebrating families who overcame a similar situation. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Paul George was quoted as saying: 'I'm grateful to be able to do this and to share this moment with everyone. “It’s something that’s growing and something that we’re trying to push. At the end of the day, it’s about being around other families and hearing their stories.'

NBA: Paul George vs Houston Rockets 

Published:
