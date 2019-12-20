Paul George Turns Santa For Families Of Stroke Victims By Hosting Christmas Dinner

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George has been impressive for the NBA team this season. The former Oklahoma City Thunder player joined the Clippers for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, five first-round draft picks and the rights to swap two other first-round picks. While George is in tremendous form on the basketball court, he has also been doing some great things for the community in Los Angeles off it.

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: Will Raptors bid for Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2021?

LA Clippers' Kawhi Leonard and Paul George create NBA history

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have become the first pair of teammates in Clippers history to each score 40 points.



It's the 21st time teammates have done so in NBA history (regular and postseason), last done by George and Russell Westbrook in February 2019. h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/SA0QunxLAz — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 14, 2019

Also Read | Chris Paul becomes second NBA player to reach 18,000 points, 9,000 assists, 2,000 steals

LA Clippers star Paul George spreads the Christmas cheer

LA Clippers’ star Paul George and his foundation held their third annual Christmas celebration in the honour of families of people who have suffered a heart stroke in the past. George is passionate about this project as his mother, Paulette, experienced a stroke when he was just 6 years old. On his return to Los Angeles, Paul George wants to use this platform to bring awareness to the issue, while celebrating families who overcame a similar situation. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Paul George was quoted as saying: 'I'm grateful to be able to do this and to share this moment with everyone. “It’s something that’s growing and something that we’re trying to push. At the end of the day, it’s about being around other families and hearing their stories.'

Also Read | WATCH | Antoine Griezmann takes on NBA legend Steve Nash in an epic HORSE basketball

Also Read | Shaquille O'Neal shares his ROFL moment with Stevie Wonder on NBA TNT

NBA: Paul George vs Houston Rockets

Paul George tonight:



34 Points

9 Rebounds

3 Assists

2 Steals

2 Blocks



FG% 52.2% (12-23)

3PT FG% 50% (6-12)

FT% 100% (4-4)



•6th game with 30+ PTs this season.

•27th career game with 2+ STLs and 2+ BLKs.

•47th game with 5+ 3s made in the last 3 seasons (3rd in NBA) pic.twitter.com/tFtbqA797t — NBA Stats (@DailyNBAStats) December 20, 2019

Also Read | D'Angelo Russell declined bumper $100 million, 4-year deal with Lakers: Report