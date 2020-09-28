Paul Pierce Ready To Move LeBron James "right Behind" Jordan If Lakers Win This Year

In May, Paul Pierce listed his top five NBA players, which did not include old rival LeBron James. While fans did not disagree with Pierce's list of NBA GOATs, they wanted the Los Angeles Lakers icon to be on the list. However, Pierce shot back by questioning James' ability to play for a team like the Lakers. "I go back and I ask myself, 'What has LeBron done to build up any organization from the ground floor?'"

Also read | Paul Pierce calls out current NBA players for being 'scared' of rival LeBron James

Paul Pierce on LeBron James NBA Finals run

During ESPN's NBA countdown this month, Pierce went back to his top five NBA list. According to Pierce, James needs only one more championship to rank just below Michael Jordan, who Pierce had ranked first. "If he wins a title this year, I’ll put him right behind Michael Jordan," said the Boston Celtics legend. Pierce noted that it is not easy to make it to the finals, and James – who has done so ten times – is slowly moving up in his list.

Also read | LeBron nowhere near top five greatest players in NBA history, says Paul Pierce: Paul Pierce and LeBron James

Paul Pierce says players today are scared of LeBron



"My era is out the league, we weren’t afraid of LeBron."



(🎥 ESPN) pic.twitter.com/CEg6DWVOsJ — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 26, 2020

Pierce's comment about moving James up the ranks comes shortly after he stated that current NBA players are "scared" of the three-time NBA champion. “Players of today are scared of LeBron,” said the 10-time NBA champion, before adding that when they see James in front of them, "fear shakes 'em". Pierce added the players from his generation were not scared of James, but he can clearly see the fear players have when they see James on the court.

Also read | Paul Pierce confirms story about him spitting at LeBron James, Cavaliers bench in 2004: Paul Pierce and LeBron

Pierce, who retired in 2017, is considered one of James' constant NBA rivals. Their animosity dates back to 2003 when Pierce spit at the Cleveland Cavaliers' bench. This year, Pierce confirmed that story, though he stated he doesn't remember if it hit some player. Their rivalry continued even after Pierce's retirement, including the Celtics' star's jersey retirement, which James ruined by defeating the Celtics.

Also read | Paul Pierce and LeBron James: Timeline of bitter rivalry from spit saga to monster dunk

LeBron James NBA finals

Royal numbers 👑 pic.twitter.com/1PdzzezXTu — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 28, 2020

James is currently at the NBA bubble and has led the Lakers to their first NBA Finals since 2010. The four-time NBA MVP has also surpassed Ray Allen on the all-time playoffs three-pointers list and is now the all-time leader for the most number of playoff wins in NBA history. James is averaging 26.7 points. 10.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists this postseason. The Lakers will face the Miami Heat in the finals starting on Wednesday, September 30, 9:00 pm EST (Thursday, 6:30 am IST).

(Image credits: Paul Pierce Facebook, Los Angeles Lakers Instagram)