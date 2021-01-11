PGA America Moves 2022 Championship Out Of Trump National Golf Club After Capitol Saga

In the latest fallout of the US Capitol riot, Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf course has been stripped off the PGA 2022 Championship. The Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey was set to host a major tournament in 2022 but following the events in Washington last week, PGA America have decided to sever all ties with Donald Trump. PGA America had signed a deal with Trump National in 2014, and the 2022 championship was set to be the first men's major to take place at the venue.

Donald Trump's golf course stripped off PGA Tour major after US Capitol breach

According to an AP News report, PGA President Jim Richerson revealed that the board had voted to exercise its right to “terminate the agreement” with Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey. The vote comes in days after the Trump-fueled riot at the nation’s Capitol as Congress was certifying the election victory of President-elect Joe Biden. This is the second time in just over five years PGA America removed one of its events from a Trump course.

In an interview with AP, Seth Waugh, the CEO of PGA America said that the organisation finds themselves in a political situation not of their making. Waugh said that after the events in the US Capitol, the organisation had to protect their image and brand, and holding the event in Bedminster could have had irreparable damage. Waugh declined to say whether PGA America expected any legal challenges from the Trump Organisation.

The Trump Organisation said in a statement that it has “a beautiful partnership with the PGA of America and are incredibly disappointed with their decision". The statement further said that the cancellation for the PGA 2022 championship was a breach of a binding contract and PGA America have no right to terminate the agreement. It also said that the Trump Organisation had invested 'many, many millions of dollars' for the event. Despite the blow, the statement read that the organisation will continue to promote the game of golf on every level and remain focused on operating the finest golf courses anywhere in the world.

PGA America, which operates separately from the PGA Tour and its week-to-week tournaments, previously held the Senior PGA Championship at Trump’s course outside Washington in 2017. That was the same year the USGA staged the U.S. Women’s Open at Trump National in Bedminster. PGA America had cancelled the PGA Grand Slam of Golf in 2015 at Trump National Los Angeles Golf Club after his disparaging remarks about Mexican immigrants while he was seeking the Republican nomination for president.

(Image Courtesy: AP)