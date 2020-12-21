Are Golf Courses Open In Tier 4 Areas? Know More About UK's Tier 4 Rules And Regulations

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced 'Tier 4' restrictions in several cities across the country due to the rapid spread of a new variant of the COVID-19 virus.Thus, a lot of locals have questions about what will be open under these new restrictions. They are asking whether golf courses will be open in areas under the 'Tier 4' norms. To help them, we have listed all the information we had about the same. Read more to know about golf courses in Tier 4 areas.

Are golf courses open in Tier 4 areas?

The users have been asking questions like are golf courses open in Tier 4 areas? The answer to this question can be found by looking at the official website of the UK government that has all the Tier 4 rules and regulations that the people should follow. Apart from that, we have also listed all the information we had about golf courses in Tier 4. All the information has been taken from the UK Government’s official website.

“The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Golf is happy to confirm that golf courses will be able to remain open when the new Tier 4 restrictions become effective in parts of England from 06:00 GMT on Sunday 20th December. “In Tier 4 areas, golf courses can remain open for individuals playing with members of their own household or support bubble, or with one person from another household. “As usual, social distancing is to be observed and all necessary steps are to be taken to ensure a COVID-19 secure environment. “Under Tier 4 restrictions, non-essential retail – including Pro Shops and golf retailers – must close. Click and Collect will, however, be permitted. “Outdoor coaching will be allowed on an individual basis or for multiple members of the same household or support bubble. Indoor coaching will be not be permitted. “There are exceptions for indoor disability sport, sport for educational purposes, and supervised sport and physical activity for under-18s, which can take place with larger groups mixing. “Custom fitting can take place outside on a one-to-one basis but is not permitted indoors. “Some golf ranges can be classified as indoor settings, but it would be for each facility to read and interpret the guidelines against their own venue – it is suggested that if confirmation is required they contact their local authority who will be best placed to advise. “Unless it’s essential for work or other reasons, Tier 4 areas must not be left by occupants or entered by anybody from a Tier 1, 2 or 3 area.

The Golf courses in Tier 4 areas have the option to stay open, but only for the following formats:

Individual play Two-balls from same or different households/bubbles Three or fourballs involving people from the same household/bubble

