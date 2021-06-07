Philadelphia 76ers Have WWE Icon Triple H Ring The Bell Before Game 1 Vs Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers played the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA Playoffs 2021. Before the game, the iconic pairing of Triple H and 76ers centre Joel Embiid made a DX style entry into the Wells Fargo Centre, Philadelphia. The former WWE Champion then rang the bell with his favourite weapon, the sledgehammer, thrice to give a wonderful start to this thrilling series. Triple H currently is the Vice -President of the Global Talent Strategy and Development of the WWE after winning almost all the titles as a wrestler. He is now focused on helping the company reach greater heights.

Hawks vs 76ers

Both the teams came into the 2nd round after beating their opponents 4-1 in their respective series. 76ers would have been relieved after their star centre Joel Embiid was passed fit for the game. But on the night, the Hawks were the better team as they beat the Philadelphia 76ers 124-128. Despite having a 20 point lead in the game, the Hawks faced a lot of pressure closing the game, as the defense of Philly locked them up in the final few minutes. Joel Embiid scored 39 points on the night and looked really good after coming back from an injury. Ben Simmons and his shooting woes continued, as the all-star could only shoot 3-10 from the free-throw line.

Trae Young becomes the second player in NBA history to score 30 points in each of his first 4 career playoff road games.



Trae Young once again was the star of the night for the Hawks, he created history as he became the first Hawks player to score 35 points and secure 10 assists in a playoff game. His floaters were unstoppable and he kept finding drawing double teams which left an open space for his teammates to shoot. Bogdanovic was also very good on the night and his clutch buckets helped the Hawks seal the win on the night. John Collins scored 21 points for Atlanta and also scored clutch free throws when the Philadelphia 76ers were getting to the lead held by the Hawks.

Hawks vs 76ers series schedule

Game 1: Atlanta Hawks 128 vs Philadelphia 76ers 124, June 6

Game 2: Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers

Tuesday, June 8, Wells Fargo Centre at 7:30 PM [ Wednesday, June 9 at 5:00 AM IST]

Game 3: Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers

Friday, June 11, State Farm Arena at 7:30 PM [ Saturday, June 12 at 5:00 AM IST]

Game 4: Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers

Monday, June 14, State Farm Arena at 7:30 PM [ Tuesday, June 15 at 5:00 AM IST]

Game 5: Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers

Wednesday, June 16, Wells Fargo Centre [TBD]

Game 6: Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers

Friday, June 18 State Farm Arena [TBD]

Game 7: Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers

Sunday, June 20, Wells Fargo Centre [TBD]

NBA Scores from Sunday

Western Conference

Los Angeles Clippers 126 vs Dallas Mavericks 111

Eastern Conference

Atlanta Hawks 128 vs Philadelphia 76ers 124

