Phoenix Suns Vs Dallas Mavericks Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Game In India, US, And UK?

In the NBA 2021/22 clash, the Phoenix Suns will welcome the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, November 19th, 2021 at8:00 pm MST (Saturday, November 20th, 8:30 AM IST) at the Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, Arizona. The clash will be the second between the two sides this week. In the previous clash, the Phoenix came out on top with a 105-98 win.

The Phoenix Suns have won 11 and lost three and losing ten of their 14 games so far and finding themselves 2nd on the Western Conference table. Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks have won nine and lost five of their 14 games and are placed 4th in the Western Conference table.

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks live stream in India

NBA fans in India wanting to watch Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks Live can log onto the official NBA website or mobile app by purchasing the NBA League Pass. The Annual League pass is available at ₹1499.00 and gives subscribers access to all the matches while there is an 8 game choice select pass that allows fans to watch as many as eight live games every month.

Fans interested can head to the official NBA India website and create an account or link it to their google account profile. For fans looking for a TV broadcast, there is no live telecast of the NBA in India.

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks live stream in US & UK

For fans in the US wondering how to watch the Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks can watch the game live on ESPN. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the game live on the NBA website/app by purchasing an NBA League Pass. Locals in Dallas can also watch the action live on Bally Sports Southwest, while locals in Phoenix can additionally catch the action on Bally Sports Arizona. The match will commence live at 8:00 pm MST on Friday, November, 19.

Fans in the UK meanwhile can watch NBA games on Sky Sports or watch the live stream on the Now TV Sky Sports app.

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, DeAndre Ayton.



Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup: Jalen Brunson, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell.

Image: AP