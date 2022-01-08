Phoenix Suns Vs Miami Heat Live Stream: How To Watch NBA In India, US And UK?

The upcoming game of the NBA 2021-22 season will see the Phoenix Suns square off against the Miami Heat on Saturday, January 8, 2021, at 9:00 pm ET (Sunday, January 09, 7:30 am IST) at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Phoenix Suns are atop the Western Conference table having won 30 and lost eight from 38 so far and come into this fixture on a three-match winning streak. Their opponents, Miami Heat meanwhile, are fourth in the Eastern Conference table having won 24 and lost 15 of their 39 games so far. The team come into this fixture having won the previous clash 115-109 over Trail Blazers

Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat live stream in India

NBA fans in India wanting to watch the Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat Live can watch the game live on the official NBA website or mobile app by purchasing the NBA League Pass. The Annual League pass is available at ₹1499.00 and gives subscribers access to all the matches while there is an 8 game choice select pass that allows fans to watch as many as eight live games every month.

Fans interested can head to the official NBA India website and create an account or link it to their google account profile. For fans looking for a TV broadcast, there is no live telecast of the NBA in India.

Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat Live Stream in US & UK

For fans in the US wondering how to watch NBA live can do so on Bally Sports Arizona and Bally Sports Sun. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the game live on the NBA website/app by purchasing an NBA League Pass. The match will commence live at 9:00 pm ET on Saturday, January 08.

Fans in the UK meanwhile can watch NBA games on Sky Sports or watch the live stream on the Now TV Sky Sports app.

Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup: Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, Caleb Martin, PJ Tucker, Omar Yurtseven

