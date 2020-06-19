LeBron James Celebrates Na’kia Crawford's Murderers Being Arrested, Hopes For Conviction

Following George Floyd's death in May, 18-year-old Na'Kia Crawford was killed after being shot multiple times in broad daylight. Crawford had just graduated and was in a car with her grandmother near Akron, Ohio. Amid the ongoing protests in the USA, people demanded justice for Na'Kia Crawford on Twitter, which Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James reacted to.

LeBron James celebrates after Na'kia Crawford's murderers were arrested

Music 🎶 to Our ears for US who love and bleed the city of AKRON! #JusticeForNakiaCrawford https://t.co/0iUlfoHe3j — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 18, 2020

Now we need a conviction and sentencing to the FULL AMOUNT!!! #JusticeForNakiaCrawford — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 18, 2020

James, who is an Akron native, commented on the post announcing that Na'kia Crawford's murderers were arrested. He stated that it was 'music' to his ears and all they hope for is conviction and a full sentence to be announced. Previously, James had replied to a post which stated that posts about Crawford's death were slowing down.

James had assured everyone that the posts would not slow down. While George Floyd's death caused people to start protesting, people also started discussing issues like racism and social injustice at large. This also caused Twitter users to believe not enough people were talking about Crawford's murder.

James has spoken up about the ongoing protests in the USA, which includes George Floyd's murder. To support the Black Lives Matter movement, James also started a voting rights group for African Americans called More Than a Vote. The group will help people cast their vote while guiding them through the process and also explaining they might be stopped from doing so.

LeBron James' previous tweet on the Na'kia Crawford murder

Nah we ain’t letting it slow down!! No Sir, Not Me 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣. Somebody know something for sure. #JUSTICE4Nakia 👸🏽 https://t.co/ZrscZ2Sk47 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 17, 2020

Na'kia Crawford's murder could have been a case of mistaken identity

After Crawford's murder a few days ago, the teenager trended on Twitter as users speculated her murder was a result of racism. People protested for Crawford, who was planning to attend Central State University in fall. Crawford was running errands with her grandmother, who was unharmed. Reports stated that police officers made three arrests for the murder and have also identified her shooter. As per reports, the murder was most likely a case of mistaken identity.

